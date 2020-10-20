Adhering to a healthy lifestyle has long been fashionable. But often people who want to give up junk food, smoking and alcohol and choose sports and healthy eating, are faced with many problems and questions that they do not know the answer to. The federal project “Strengthening public health” of the national project “Demography” is precisely aimed at solving them. Its goal is to help people improve the quality of their lives and health, provide safe and high-quality products, as well as introduce the basics of healthy eating to every family.

Too few vegetables, too much salt

The habit of healthy eating is formed from childhood. “In 2019, we conducted a study in 5 pilot regions and tested it in 2,800 schools. The result showed that children do not eat enough vegetables, fruits and liquid dairy products, while they abuse sweets, fats and salt. In 2020, the study area of ​​school feeding expanded and covered 24 regions of the Russian Federation. To make the food of schoolchildren healthier, Rospotrebnadzor issued “Recommendations for organizing meals for students of general education organizations” – this document established the standards for hot meals in schools. We regularly run hotlines for parents and answer pressing questions. By September 1, we have developed and conducted thematic open lessons in schools “, – told AiF.ru Head of the Sanitary Inspection Department of Rospotrebnadzor Irina Shevkun…

“Nutrition is an internal“ defense ”of a person and a way to maintain immunity at the required level. Proper nutrition is healthy eating. It should be optimal, i.e. energy value and chemical composition of the diet should correspond to the physiological needs and energy consumption of the body. The national project “Demography” is dedicated to the problems of strengthening public health. His first task is to find out the nutritional status of the population and the most significant deviations in eating behavior both in Russia as a whole and in individual regions, which lead to loss of health. Work in this area is already underway in 24 regions of Russia. The second task is to determine the possibilities of biological resources reserves in each region in order to use them as much as possible to feed the population. The third task is to develop technologies for the production of wholesome food, contributing to the health of people, and then to optimize the nutrition of children and adults. The main link in solving these problems should be the education of the population. Because without knowledge, people will not be able to consciously strive to be healthy and create their own diet that meets the principles of optimal nutrition, ”said Scientific Director of the Federal Research Center for Nutrition and Biotechnology, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Medicine, Professor Viktor Tutelyan…

At the moment, Rospotrebnadzor has already created a website www.zdorovoe- nutrition.rf and a mobile application “Health VKontakte – Nutrition Diary”. A television program, tentatively titled “Food Formula – Best in Russia”, is being prepared for release.

“We plan that by the end of the project, 30 million people in 80 constituent entities of the Russian Federation will be covered by targeted training, education, and advice on healthy nutrition through educational programs,” explained Irina Shevkun.

In order to improve the regulatory framework on healthy nutrition, Rospotrebnadzor is developing new sanitary rules and regulations, as well as sanitary and epidemiological rules containing requirements aimed at ensuring healthy, safe and physiologically adequate nutrition for children.

“The new rules provide for a decrease in the daily norms of sugar, salt and confectionery products when organizing children’s meals, as well as the mandatory inclusion of food products enriched with vitamins and microelements in the menu. Along with the general menu, the SanPiN project envisages the requirement to develop a separate menu for children with chronic diseases, ”says Shevkun.

Free tutorials

In October this year, in the Primorsky Territory, free comprehensive training programs for mindful eating started. They are provided for people of different ages and are available on the Rospotrebnadzor website, in educational institutions and health centers. Those who wish will learn to distinguish high-quality and healthy products from unsafe ones, study the requirements for food products and much more.

Primorye was one of the first to take part in the implementation of the mindful eating program. “It is important to achieve such a result so that not only athletes have an understanding of what rules to follow in nutrition, but also all people. Unfortunately, this is not taught in schools and kindergartens. And with age, a person’s eating habits are fixed, he no longer thinks about what he is doing something wrong and does not take enough care of himself. If there are understandable norms for nutrition in child care institutions, then for the adult population such standards do not exist. Everyone thinks about their food for themselves. It is important to make people understand that it is not too late to learn the basics of proper nutrition at any age. But in order for people to be able to orientate themselves on something and carry out some calculations, they need to be provided with detailed information. Through the program of mindful eating, we plan not only to make food culture an ally of our citizens, but also to track many processes through monitoring. For example, to understand whether quality food is available to Primorye residents, to evaluate and strengthen control over their quality indicators. Our mood, quality and life expectancy depend on nutrition. Our task is to give Primorye residents an understanding of how they can change their eating habits, ”explained the press service of the Primorsky Territory Government.

“Masters of Hospitality”

Last year, the All-Russian competition “Masters of Hospitality” was launched, which is aimed, among other things, at building a diet for each region of the country. So, the participant of the competition Ekaterina Bakonina has created an online platform called TripLunch, where anyone can book a dinner visit to local residents anywhere in the world or invite guests to their place.

“The essence of the project is to collect on one platform all gastronomic events of various formats (agro and rural tourism, trips to farmers, master classes, tours, tastings, trips to wineries) so that travelers can feel the hospitality of different peoples and taste the country or region” the taste. Participation in the competition gave me a new look at my project, taught him how to present and understand weaknesses; new look of people on our aggregator; advice from participants and mentors ”, – said Ekaterina Bakonina.

And the participant of the competition Alexey Chaikin – the author of the service for the delivery of healthy food “Time is”. It is suitable for people who want to lose weight and do not have time to cook and count calories.

Healthy food for schoolchildren and workers

A number of measures are being taken in Chuvashia dedicated to proper nutrition – the municipalities of Cheboksary are implementing the Healthy Nutrition project.

“It involves the modernization and technical re-equipment of school canteens. All schools in the city have already been equipped with new equipment, for example, steam ovens. Now we have started kindergartens. Introduced two meals a day in schools – breakfast and lunch and in some educational institutions – a variety of the type of “buffet”. The menu in advance, 10 days in advance, is coordinated with Rospotrebnadzor, which determines the compliance of the content of proteins, fats and carbohydrates with the age needs of the child. This is done to ensure that children are provided not only with hot meals, but with wholesome food. Parents of schoolchildren also make their wishes on the choice of products. Educational seminars about nutrition are held for teachers and parents of students, ”she said. Elena Naumova, chief freelance specialist in medical prevention of the Ministry of Health of Chuvashia…

With four enterprises – the Cheboksary Production Association named after V.I. Chapaev, the branch “Mari El and Chuvashia” of the T Plus Group, MUP “Cheboksary Trolleybus Administration”, the Ishleysky plant of high-voltage equipment – an agreement was concluded on the implementation and implementation of the corporate program “Health Promotion working “.

“It aims to reduce health risk factors for workers in the workplace, such as malnutrition, low physical activity, smoking, alcohol abuse and stress. The program implies a set of events: with the help of specialized specialists, organizations bring greater variety to the menu at industrial canteens, add therapeutic nutrition, which reduces the possibility of diseases associated with work, conduct educational seminars and trainings on nutrition, sports days and competitions, introduce industrial gymnastics, rent sports grounds, develop recreation areas, provide preferential vouchers to sanatoriums and children’s camps. So, at the plant. Chapaeva has her own sports club, a youth team promoting the ideas of proper nutrition, and a specialist in cultural work. The company has repaired its medical unit, where the health of its employees is now checked, and introduced industrial gymnastics. Our nutritionist, with willing workers, conducted a weight loss program and achieved good results. Branch “Mari El and Chuvashia” joined the program in June this year. We have already spent the Day of Health there, the campaign “Healthy Heart”, and we want to launch industrial gymnastics. At the Cheboksary trolleybus department, we are introducing screening, detecting diseases in workers and carrying out health improvement, ”says Elena Naumova.

The federal project “Strengthening public health” of the national project “Demography” is being implemented until 2024. The result should be an increase in the number of people leading a healthy lifestyle “, a decrease in the population of micronutrient deficiencies and the incidence of obesity.