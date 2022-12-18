Who wouldn’t want their heart’s desires to be fulfilled, to have answers, to have God’s favor and for you to say: “My God, I waited so long and this has come true.”

Biblically speaking, God’s truth says in Psalm 37:4,

“Delight yourself also in Jehovah and He will give you the desires of your heart.”

To whom does God answer the desires of his heart? I have heard people -I have lived it myself- who say: “I just thought about it and the answer came to me; I just wanted it, I had the intention and the answer came to me”. Delight comes from the Hebrew word ANAC, which means: to be moldable, to know how to respond, to pay attention, to meet the need, to give a precise answer, a testimony that speaks on its own, that means to delight in Hebrew.

I ask you these questions: Do you want to see answers in your heart, requests that you have had for years? Are you being moldable? Are you allowing the Potter who started the work to finish it in your life? Or are you suddenly resisting what

what is god doing? Let’s see: that boss he has, he can’t stand it anymore?; the mother-in-law, he can’t stand her anymore? Suddenly God is dealing with his heart and with his character, today God gives him a word, do you want to see requests from his heart, that are a truth from God, responses to his life? Be moldable, pay attention, God is calling you.

And the second word that strikes me is ENCOMIENDA, the word entrust comes from the term GALAL, which means: to meet someone, to embrace them, to get completely involved.

It is important to understand this when we have a personal relationship with God, with ourselves and with others, there is no doubt, we are sure that we will see the answer in our hearts. Today God gives you this word. He let God, the Designer and the Architect, begin the work and finish it.

Don’t worry, God hasn’t lost his reputation with anyone, he’s not going to lose it with you. The one who started the good work finishes it and you are more than what he has done up to now, therefore there is no time to waste. Remember: delight yourself, that the desires of the heart are fulfilled!

