





Just like tasting good wine, beer can also be much more appreciated when served under ideal conditions. The shapes of the glasses help to accentuate the characteristics of each beer style and make all the difference. Know some models for each type.

American

Among beer glasses, this is the most common. It’s a 190 ml container perfect for drinking American Lager or Pilsen beers.

Pilsen

It has a narrow and elongated shape. It is ideal for American Lager or Pilsner type beers as it facilitates the reception of aromas that are not very evident in these beers.

Tulip

The ideal type of glass to enjoy a dark beer. The Tulip is a cup with a small curve to the outside. The format allows the expansion of aromas and helps in the evolution of the foam. Widely used for Belgian Strong Ale and Doppelbock beers.

Weizen

It is the most suitable for enjoying wheat-based beers. The capacity is over 500 ml, so it takes an entire bottle keeping the yeasts at the bottom of the bottle. For Weiss, Weizel, Weissdunkel and Weissbock beers.

paint

It’s the traditional UK cup and holds 568 ml. In the United States, there is another version of Pint that takes 473 ml. It is widely used to serve IPA, Session IPA, Porter and Stout style beers.

boiler

Similar to the Pint cup, it has a smaller size. 300 ml glass is quite versatile and can serve for various types of beer, such as Lagers, IPAs, or Porter and Stout.

Flute

Usually used for the consumption of sparkling wines, it is great for enjoying champagne beers, such as Lambic and Gueuze.

lager

Due to its narrow shape at the base and widening to the top, this container facilitates foam formation and maintenance.

Cylindrical

It has a cylinder shape, with the diameter of the mouth equal to that of the base. It is the perfect container to form foam and concentrate the aroma. Thus, it is recommended for Kölsch and Altbier type beers.

Cup

It makes the drink more attractive, and intensifies the aromas of its composition. It’s great for serving fruity beers. Suitable for special Belgian beers.

mass

With a capacity of 1 liter of volume, it is the favorite of beer festivals. The thick glass helps keep the beer warm for longer. It’s great for serving Helles, Marzen, Pilsen, Vienna Lager, Bitter styles and, of course, draft beer.

tumbler

With a capacity of 500 ml, it is great for Witbier type beers.

pokal cup

Perfect for receiving full-bodied beers. With a rounded base and a narrow mouth, it preserves the foam and the release of perfumes. It is recommended for serving more carbonated beer styles such as Lagers, Bock and Witbier.

sniffer

Wide bowl and narrow mouth that retains foam and concentrates even the most volatile aromas. Of the beer glasses, this is ideal for serving complex beers like Barley Wine and Imperial Stout.








