Envy, ambition, jealousy, anxiety, fear, desire for power… In a changing context, full of uncertainties both at work and at a social level, unpleasant emotions test the adaptability and the emotional strength. Learning, adapting and growing from the obstacles that life throws at us is the response to situations or contexts that often overwhelm us. And that is where resilience comes into play, which, as the psychologist assures Beatriz Gil BóvedaFounder & CEO of Psyche Changeit is not something you are born with but rather it can be cultivated and trained. “It is not about avoiding difficulties, but about facing them with tools that help us emerge stronger,” he clarifies. That is why the expert shares the seven skills that help cultivate emotional resilience in a changing and accelerated context.

1. Accept your emotions

Allowing ourselves to feel sadness, fear or frustration is the first step to processing what we experience. Self-compassion is key: Treat yourself with kindness rather requirement helps you move forward.

How to do it: If you’re feeling intense emotions, take a moment to breathe deeply and step away from screens. You can repeat phrases like: “It’s normal to feel this way and I’ll get over it step by step.”

2. Find the positive even in difficulties

During the pandemic, many of us rediscovered small joys: cooking at home, connecting with our families and friends, or enjoying the tranquility of a walk outdoors. Focusing on the positive, no matter how small, strengthens our resilience and helps us maintain a balanced perspective.









How to do it: Before going to sleep, reflect on three good things that happened during your day. This habit reinforces the gratitude and trains you to see opportunities even in challenges. You can also keep a gratitude journal focusing on different topics (relationships, personal achievements, experiences you have enjoyed…).

3. Improve your problem-solving skills

Likewise, what we experienced during the pandemic demonstrated the importance of the ability to solve problems, whether adapting to teleworking, reorganizing our routines or looking for new ways to stay connected. Dividing challenges or objectives into small and practical steps is key to overcoming them.

How to do it: When you face a problem, write it down and divide the solution into concrete, achievable tasks. Focus on one task every time to avoid feeling stressed.

«Resilience is like the sun after the storm: it is always there, waiting for its moment to shine again» Beatriz Gil Bóveda Psychologist and CEO of Psique Cambio

4. Invest quality time in your relationships

A strong support network not only alleviates the burden of crises, but also gives us force to move forward.

How to do it: Spend time strengthening your relationships, whether with calls, video calls, messages or plans.

5. Learn to accept what you cannot change

There are situations beyond our control. Accepting what you cannot change allows you redirect your energy towards what is in your hands, such as our well-being and our actions every day.

How to do it: Make a list of the things you can control and focus on them. Repeat the mantra: “I let go of what I cannot control.”

6. Prioritize your self-care

You must take care of yourself first if you want to take care of and be there for others. A balanced diet, regular exercise and rest are essential to strengthen our resilience.

How to do it: Establish a daily routine that includes time to take care of your body and mind. Try meditation, progressive relaxation techniques, yoga, going for walks…and other activities you enjoy. It will help you reduce stress and improve your emotional well-being.

7. Find your purpose in difficulties

Transforming difficult moments into opportunities to learn and grow is one of the main characteristics of resilient people.

How to do it: Ask yourself what learnings you can extract from each difficulty. For example, if you have made an important change, reflect on how that has made you stronger or helped you value aspects that you previously took for granted. How has this made me stronger? What can I learn from this? Helping others through difficult times can also be a positive source of purpose.

When we are in the middle of the storm, it is easy to feel like we won’t be able to get through. However, resilience teaches, as Gil Bóveda explains, that Although we cannot control everything that happens to us, we can decide how to respond. Almost everything in life, with time, support and determination, is surmountable. Remember that storms always pass, and that within you you have the ability to rebuild, learn and grow.

Cultivating these seven skills prepares you for the challenges of the present, and also involves training to build a stronger and more conscious future. Because, as the psychologist concludes, resilience “is not just surviving, it is learning to live, to put life into life, even in the most difficult moments.”