The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and sometimes dusty in some areas.

The winds will be light to moderate in speed, and will be active at times, and will be northwesterly to southwesterly / 15-25, reaching 35 km / hr.

The center said, in its daily statement, that waves in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to light. The first tide occurs at 16:37, the second tide at 03:26, the first ebb at 10:15, and the second ebb at 21:01.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be medium to light, and the first tide will occur at 13:21, the second tide at 00:00, the first tide at 18:49 and the second tide at 07:00.