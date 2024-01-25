Griselda Blanco was a well-known drug trafficker who pulled the drug strings in Colombia and the United States during the 1970s and 1980s. Blanco, known as the 'Black Widow', the 'Godmother', the 'Coca Queen', among other nicknames, inspired the new series of Netflixtitled 'Griselda'which is under the direction of Andrés Baiz and will tell some passages from her story, as well as the path she had to follow to be considered the queen of drugs.

'Griselda', a miniseries starring Sofía Vergara, is already on Netflix, so in this note we will tell you who she was, what were the acts that positioned her as someone respected and feared within the world of drug trafficking and what was her relationship with Pablo Escobar.

Who was Griselda Blanco?

Griselda Blanco, born on February 15, 1943 in Cartagena, Colombia, was one of the first drug traffickers on record. Her crime-filled path reached its peak in the 1970s and 1980s, a time when she left her native country for the United States and established herself as a recognized figure of the drug.

However, his fame does not only extend to drug trafficking, but also to a series of murders attributed to him, which is why one of his nicknames is the 'Black Widow'. Said alias, as pointed out by the Spanish media 'La Vanguardia', was granted to her due to the theory that indicated that she murdered several of her husbands and lovers, but she always denied it.

Of the three husbands she had, only the first survived. José Trujillo, alias 'Pestañitas', decided to flee after Blanco threatened to kill him. Then, at age 21, she married Alberto Bravo, a drug trafficker with whom she moved to New York, the city where she built the foundations of her drug empire. The 'Godmother' shot Bravo's head four times years later; However, the reason is not known for sure, but the American police suspected that it was due to infidelity or money problems.

The third marriage of Griselda Blanco It was with Darío Sepulveda. From this commitment, Michael Corleone Sepúlveda Blanco was born, who, after several conflicts in the United States, was sent to Colombia by his father. This caused the death of Sepúlveda, who was shot several times in the back.

When Blanco moved to Miami, he participated in the violent drug war known as the Cocaine Cowboys Wars, which made the city one of the most dangerous in the world. Additionally, in 1994 she was charged with the deaths of Cuban drug traffickers Alfredo and Grisel Lorenzo and the minor Johnny Castro, which caused her to be sent to prison. However, in 2004 she was released due to a technicality that brought down her case.

Sofía Vergara plays Griselda Blanco in the new Netflix series, 'Griselda'. Photo: Netflix

What was Griselda Blanco's death like?

On September 3, 2012, eight years after his release from prison, Griselda Blanco He died from two shots to the head, at the age of 69, when he went to buy ossobuco and aguayón in a butcher shop located in a neighborhood of Medellín. His executioner was a 25-year-old young man, who was armed on a motorcycle, a vehicle that he finally used to flee the scene. This type of murder was widely used by Blanco when he ordered hundreds of people to be killed.

What was the relationship between Griselda Blanco and Pablo Escobar?

Griselda Blanco She was named Pablo Escobar's 'Godmother' when they came together in the 70s, forming a dangerous partnership. However, this partnership came to an end when North American justice began to investigate them, which caused Blanco to return to Colombia to avoid being captured by the authorities. “The only man I was ever afraid of was a woman named Griselda Blanco” was the statement attributed to Escobar, according to 'La Vanguardia'.