Apple is a nutritious fruit for every age. You can give apple puree to your baby after the age of six months. Apple puree, rich in nutrients, is easily digested. When you start giving solid food to the child, then this nutritious apple puree can be fed to him.

Nutritional elements of apple puree

Apple puree is called an immunity booster and you can feed it to your baby daily. The 100 grams of apple puree contains 52 calories, 14 grams of carbohydrates, fat 0.17 grams, protein 0.27 grams and dietary fiber 2.4 grams.

Benefits of feeding apple puree

Apples contain both insoluble and soluble fibers and therefore prevent constipation. This keeps the digestive system of the baby healthy. Apples contain high amounts of antioxidants, flavanoids and vitamins A, C and E. It also contains potassium, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium. Iron, manganese and zinc are also found in apples.



How to make apple puree

Take an apple and peel it off. Now cut this apple into small pieces. Take a pot or kadhai and place the water in it to heat it.

Put the apple pieces in the boiling water. Cover the pot and boil the apple until it becomes soft.

Turn off the gas after 7 to 8 minutes and remove the lid. Now remove the apple pieces from the water and keep them in a bowl to cool.

Fill the water in which you have boiled the apple in a bowl. Pour the apple in the mixer and the water in which the apple was boiled, also add water as required.

Now grind the apple in the mixer and after grinding keep it in a bowl.

If the child makes a mouth in the name of food, then this diet will give nutrition

How long to store

You can store this apple puree in the refrigerator and keep it for two to three days. Keep it in an air tight container.

Feeding method

Whenever you want to give an apple puree to your baby, after taking it out of the fridge, allow it to come to the normal temperature for some time and then give it to the child only after heating it with a little warm water. Instead of directing, warm it by steaming.