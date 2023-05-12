The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces issued the “Jeddah Declaration”, and the following is its text, according to the official Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”.

Jeddah Declaration

Commitment to protect civilians in Sudan

Boot:

Aware of the need to alleviate the suffering of our people resulting from the fighting in Sudan since (the fifteenth of April 2023 AD), especially in the capital, Khartoum, and to meet the requirements of the current humanitarian situation that civilians are going through.

In response to the appeals of brotherly and friendly countries through their many initiatives, on top of which is the Saudi-American initiative.

We, the undersigned Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, affirm through this declaration our basic obligations under international humanitarian law to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the needs of civilians.

We affirm our firm commitment to the sovereignty of Sudan and the preservation of its unity and territorial integrity.

We realize that adhering to the Declaration will not affect any legal, security or political status of the signatory parties, nor will it be associated with engaging in any political process.

We welcome the efforts of the Friends of Sudan who are using their good offices and relations to ensure respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law, including adherence to the Declaration and its immediate implementation.

None of the points below replace any obligations or principles under international humanitarian law and international human rights law that apply to this armed conflict, in particular the Second Additional Protocol of 1977 to the four Geneva Conventions of 1949, which all parties must fulfill.

obligations

1. We agree that the interests and safety of the Sudanese people are our primary priorities and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the protection of civilians at all times, including by allowing safe passage for civilians to leave areas of active hostilities on a voluntary basis in the direction of their choice.

2. We affirm our responsibility to respect international humanitarian law and international human rights law, including the obligation to:

a. Distinguish at all times between civilians and combatants and between civilian objects and military objectives.

B. Refrain from any attack likely to cause incidental civilian harm which would be excessive in comparison to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated.

c. Take all possible precautions to avoid and minimize harm to civilians, with the aim of evacuating civilian centers, including civilian dwellings. For example, civilians should not be used as human shields.

Dr.. Ensure that checkpoints are not used to violate the principle of freedom of movement for civilians and humanitarian actors.

e. Allow all civilians to voluntarily and safely leave areas of hostilities and any besieged areas.

And the. Obligation to protect the needs and necessities indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, which can include foodstuffs, agricultural areas, crops, and livestock. Looting, looting and destruction are also prohibited.

g. Commitment to evacuation, refrain from possession, respect and protect all private and public facilities such as medical facilities, hospitals, water and electricity facilities, and refrain from using them for military purposes.

h. Obligation to respect and protect medical transportation such as ambulances, and to refrain from using them for military purposes.

i. Obligation to respect and protect medical personnel and public facilities.

j. Respecting and not violating the right of civilians to pass and travel by roads and bridges inside and outside Khartoum State.

K. Take all possible measures to collect and evacuate the wounded and sick, including combatants – without discrimination – and allow humanitarian organizations to do so, and not to impede medical evacuations, including during active hostilities.

to. Refrain from recruiting and using children in hostilities.

M. Refrain from engaging in enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention of civilians.

n. Refrain from any form of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

s. Treat all persons deprived of their liberty humanely and give key humanitarian organizations regular access to persons in detention.

3. We recognize that humanitarian activities aim to alleviate human suffering and protect the life and dignity of non-combatants or those who have ceased to fight. We agree on the need to allow essential humanitarian operations to resume and protect humanitarian workers and assets, including:

a. Respect for the basic humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence of humanitarian operations.

B. Allow and facilitate the rapid and unhindered passage of humanitarian aid, including medical and surgical equipment, and ensure the freedom of movement for aid workers necessary to perform their duties. This includes:

(1) Facilitate the safe, expeditious, and unhindered passage of humanitarian personnel through all available routes (and any existing humanitarian corridors) as required by needs, into and within the country, including the movement of humanitarian aid convoys.

(ii) Adopting simple and prompt procedures for all logistical and administrative arrangements for humanitarian relief operations.

(3) Adhere to regular humanitarian breaks and quiet days as needed.

(4) Refraining from interfering in major humanitarian operations and not accompanying humanitarian workers when they carry out humanitarian activities, taking into account the amended directives and procedures for humanitarian action in Sudan.

c. Protect and respect humanitarian personnel, assets, supplies, offices, warehouses and other facilities. Armed actors must not interfere with the activities of humanitarian operations. While respecting the principle of the neutrality of humanitarian actors, armed actors must ensure the security of transport corridors and storage and distribution areas. It is also prohibited to attack, harass, intimidate, or arbitrarily detain individuals, or to attack, destroy, or steal supplies, facilities, materials, units, or relief vehicles.

4. Make every effort to ensure that these obligations – and all obligations of international humanitarian law – are fully disseminated within our ranks, and that focal points are designated to engage with humanitarian actors to facilitate their activities.

5. Enabling responsible humanitarian agencies, such as the Sudanese Red Crescent and/or the International Committee of the Red Cross, to collect the dead, register their names, and bury them in coordination with the competent authorities.

6. Take all necessary measures to ensure that all persons subject to our instructions, direction or control comply with international humanitarian law, in particular the obligations contained in this Declaration.

7. In furtherance of the principles and commitments set forth in this Declaration, we commit to prioritizing discussions with the aim of achieving a short-term ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance and the restoration of essential services, and we further commit to scheduling subsequent broad discussions to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities.

The declaration was signed in Jeddah on (May 11, 2023 AD), in cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America.