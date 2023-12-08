Dictionaries “Aurélio”, “Michaelis” and “Houaiss” recommend pronouncing the letter “u”, as if it had the old umlaut

Venezuela’s threat to annex 70% of Guyana brought the name of that country to the news coverage and there are doubts in the TV and radio news about how to pronounce the name of the threatened country: would it be “Guyana” (pronouncing the letter “u” in the diphthong “ui”) or “Guyana” (without pronouncing the “u”, as in “guitar”, “guide”, “crane” or “William”)?

In 3 of the main Portuguese dictionaries used in Brazil, “Aurelio”, “Michaelis” It is “Houaiss”, the recommendation is to pronounce the letter “u”, as if it had the old umlaut sign (overturned by the spelling reform). Guyana never had an umlaut, but the “u” was always pronounced and this is the standard in Brazilian Portuguese.

At the “Houaiss” There is no word Guiana, but only the gentile “Guianase” and with the recommendation that the “u” be pronounced.

Below are the dictionary entries “Aurelio”, “Michaelis” It is “Houaiss”: