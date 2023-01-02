(Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sworn in all of his 37 ministers on Sunday after a government-formation process that included negotiations with several political parties and fulfilled a campaign promise to form a diversified cabinet, with 11 women and five blacks—two records.

The ministry is made up of assistants very close to the president, such as the new finance minister, Fernando Haddad, but also has members of parties that did not even support the PT during the election campaign.

Lula’s sewing effort was aimed at securing a government-supporting coalition in Congress. The sum of the deputies of the allied parties at this moment reaches 282, without reaching the 308 necessary for the approval of a constitutional amendment.

And there is not even a guarantee that the allied acronyms will be able to deliver all the votes that the government needs, especially PSD and União Brasil, which still has parliamentarians more aligned with former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Below is a list of all Lula’s ministers:

FARM: Fernando Haddad (PT)

Former mayor of São Paulo, he is one of the closest names to Lula within the PT. He was a presidential candidate in 2018, when Lula was unable to run. He lost this year’s race to the government of São Paulo.

CIVIL HOUSE: Rui Costa (PT)

Governor of Bahia for two terms by the PT, he is seen as a good manager and could be at the forefront of a new Growth Acceleration Program (PAC).

DEFENSE: José Múcio Monteiro

Former Minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), he is well regarded within the Armed Forces and praised by all spectrums of politics for his capacity for dialogue and articulation.

JUSTICE: Flávio Dino (PSB)

Dino is a former federal judge and coordinated the Justice and Public Security area during the government transition. He defends the repeal of decrees that facilitate access to weapons and greater rigor in the fight against environmental crimes. He was governor of Maranhão.

EXTERNAL RELATIONS: Mauro Vieira

Vieira was the last Itamaraty minister in the Dilma Rousseff government, between 2015 and 2016, and has already headed Brazil’s main diplomatic missions abroad, including the country’s representation at the United Nations (UN).

INDUSTRY AND COMMERCE: Geraldo Alckmin (PSB)

Vice-president, the former governor of São Paulo is seen as a politician who is skilled in behind-the-scenes negotiations. Lula’s former opponent, he left the PSDB and joined the PSB to run on the PT ticket as vice-president. He coordinated the Transition Cabinet.

PLANNING AND BUDGET: Simone Tebet (MDB)

Senator and former deputy governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, Tebet was a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the MDB this year, reaching 3rd place in the first round, with 4.16% of the valid votes. In the second round, Tebet supported Lula in the dispute and campaigned intensely for the PT candidate.

ENVIRONMENT: Marina Silva (Network)

A former senator for Acre and former Minister of the Environment in the first Lula government, Marina is internationally respected in her defense of environmental causes. In the 2022 elections, she was elected federal deputy by Rede in São Paulo.

AGRICULTURE, LIVESTOCK AND SUPPLY: Carlos Fávaro (PSD)

Farmer and PSD senator in Mato Grosso, Fávaro chaired the Association of Soy and Corn Producers in his state (Aprosoja/MT) between 2012 and 2015, which projected him into the political world. He is chosen to try to re-establish Lula’s relations with agribusiness, which widely supported President Jair Bolsonaro in the October elections.

TRANSPORT: Renan Filho (MDB)

Economist, former governor of Alagoas and senator elected by the MDB in his state. He is the son of Senator and former President of the Federal Senate Renan Calheiros (MDB). He has also held the positions of federal deputy and mayor of the municipality of Murici.

MINES AND ENERGY: Alexandre Silveira (PSD)

Senator for Minas Gerais and one of the founders of the PSD. He was once director general of the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT) and federal deputy. He already supported Lula in the first round of this year’s elections, even without an official position from his party.

ORIGINAL PEOPLE: Sônia Guajajara (PSOL)

Brazilian indigenous leader and executive coordinator of the Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Apib). She was a candidate for vice president of Brazil on the ticket of Guilherme Boulos (Psol), in 2018. She is a federal deputy elected by PSOL in São Paulo.

SOCIAL SECURITY: Carlos Lupi (PDT)

National President of the PDT and former Minister of Labor and Employment in the Lula and Dilma governments. During his tenure, he was responsible for regulating trade union centrals and drafting the constitutional amendment for regularizing the work of housemaids.

CITIES: Jader Filho (MDB)

Businessman and president of the MDB in Pará. He is the son of Senator Jader Barbalho and brother of the Governor of Pará, Hélder Barbalho.

COMMUNICATIONS: Juscelino Filho (União Brasil)

Physician and federal deputy for União Brasil in Maranhão. Between 2016 and 2019, he was deputy leader of the Temer government in the National Congress.

REGIONAL INTEGRATION AND DEVELOPMENT: Waldez Góes (PDT)

Governor of Amapá, in his fourth term, and former state deputy. When announcing the name of Góes, who is affiliated with the PDT, Lula said that he was nominated for the post by União Brasil. Góes was also president of the Interstate Consortium for the Sustainable Development of the Legal Amazon, between 2019 and 2020.

SPORT: Ana Moser

Former volleyball player and bronze medalist at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996. She founded the Instituto Esporte e Educação, which promotes the practice of sports in public schools, which led to the creation of the television program Caravana no Esporte.

TOURISM: Daniela Carneiro (União Brasil)

Pedagogue and Federal Deputy for União Brasil in Rio de Janeiro. She was once the municipal secretary of Education in the city of Rio de Janeiro. In the 2022 elections, she was the candidate for the most voted deputy in her state.

AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY FARMING: Paulo Teixeira (PT)

Professor, lawyer and federal deputy for the PT in São Paulo. He was the Municipal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of the Municipality of São Paulo and Director-President of the Metropolitan Housing Company of São Paulo (COHAB). He also held the position of councilor of the city of São Paulo

FISHING AND AQUACULTURE: André de Paula (PSD)

Lawyer, federal deputy for the PDS in Pernambuco and 2nd vice-president of the Chamber of Deputies. He has also held the positions of Secretary of Rural Production and Agrarian Reform and Secretary of Cities, both in the State of Pernambuco.

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL COMMUNICATION: Paulo Pimenta (PT)

Journalist and federal deputy for the PT in Rio Grande do Sul, he was elected for his fifth term. For the past two years, he has been the deputy leader of the PT in the Chamber of Deputies.

INSTITUTIONAL SECURITY OFFICE: Marcos Gonçalves

Army reserve general. He was Secretary of Security of the Presidency of the Republic in the Lula government and head of the Institutional Security Coordination of former President Dilma Rousseff

INSTITUTIONAL RELATIONS: Alexandre Padilha (PT)

A supporter of the PT, he was coordinator of Lula’s campaigns in 1989 and 1994. In 2011, he took over the Institutional Relations Secretariat and was responsible for the political coordination of the Lula government. A doctor specialized in Infectious Diseases at USP, he was also Minister of Health during the administration of Dilma Rousseff.

GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF THE PRESIDENCY: Márcio Macêdo (PT)

Vice-president of the PT, the deputy was treasurer of the acronym from 2015 to 2020. A biologist, he has already occupied state secretariats, such as the Environment and Water Resources of the State of Sergipe.

HEALTH: Nísia Trindade

President of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) since 2017, he played a key role during the Covid-19 pandemic, organizing emergency actions, such as increasing the production capacity of diagnostic kits and the production of vaccines. He also created the Covid-19 Observatory, a systematization and monitoring network for epidemiological data.

EDUCATION: Camilo Santana (PT)

Governor of Ceará for two terms, he is the son of a former deputy and social worker. With a degree in Agricultural Engineering, he joined the public sector as a public servant at Ibama.

MANAGEMENT: Esther Dweck

Associate Professor at the Institute of Economics at UFRJ, served in the Dilma government as head of the Economic Advisory of the Ministry of Planning between 2011 and 2014, and as Federal Budget Secretary in 2015 and 2016.

JOB: Luiz Marinho (PT)

A trade unionist and president of the PT Board of Directors in São Paulo, Marinho was Minister of Social Security in the Lula government, between 2007 and 2008, and mayor of São Bernardo do Campo (SP) for the PT from 2009 to 2016.

PORTS AND AIRPORTS: Márcio França (PSB)

A PSB politician, he withdrew from running for governor of São Paulo this year, paving the way for Haddad to run for the post, and ran for the Senate, but failed to get elected. He was governor of São Paulo between 2018 and 2019, after being vice-governor from 2015 to 2018. When trying for re-election, he lost the government of São Paulo to João Doria (PSDB).

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY: Luciana Santos (PCdoB)

With origins in the student movement, he is the current national president of the PCdoB. Deputy governor of Pernambuco – she ran again as vice-president on the ticket of Danilo Cabral (PSB), but they were not elected. Santos has already served as a federal and state deputy.

SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT: Wellington Dias (PT)

Former governor of Piauí and senator elected by the PT, he coordinated the conversations with Congress for the approval of the 2023 Budget and the Transition PEC. Specialist in Public Policies and Government, he began his political career in 1992, as councilor of Teresina. Then he was elected state and federal deputy and became a senator.

CULTURE: Margareth Menezes

An AfroPop-style singer, a proposal that mixes African, Brazilian and pop elements, in 2004 she created Associação Fábrica Cultural, a private non-profit entity dedicated to the collective construction of local cultural recognition.

RACIAL EQUALITY: Anielle Franco (PT)

Sister of Marielle Franco, councilor of Rio de Janeiro murdered in 2018. An activist on ethnic-racial issues, Anielle is a journalist, columnist, writer and teacher, as well as a feminist and director of the Marielle Franco Institute.

WOMEN: Cida Gonçalves

Militant and activist in the women’s movement and feminist movement, she specializes in gender and violence against women. In Lula’s first term, she held the position of national secretary for Combating Violence against Women at the Secretariat for Policies for Women of the Presidency of the Republic. She coordinated the process of articulating and founding the Central dos Movimentos Populares in Brazil.

HUMAN RIGHTS: Silvio Almeida

A jurist, philosopher and professor, he presides over the Luiz Gama Institute, a non-profit civil association formed by a group of jurists, academics and social movement activists who work in defense of popular causes, with an emphasis on questions about blacks, minorities and human rights.

ATTORNEY GENERAL: Jorge Messias

The Treasury attorney has already occupied sub-command of legal affairs at the Civil House (SAJ) of the Dilma government, when he became known for the disclosure of an illegal wiretap in which the then president was talking to Lula about a term of office. Messias joined the coordination of the Transparency, Integrity and Control working group of the transition cabinet.

GENERAL CONTROLLERSHIP OF THE UNION: Vinícius Marques de Carvalho

Specialist in public policies and government management, the professor at the Department of Commercial Law at the University of São Paulo has already chaired the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), from 2012 to 2016. Between 2011-2012 he was Secretary of Economic Law.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello in Brasilia and Fernando Cardoso in São Paulo; Reporting by)