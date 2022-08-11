





Every now and then some bizarre diets appear on social media. This time, thanks to 24-year-old American cheerleader and digital influencer Gabi Butler, the watermelon diet is getting attention online.

According to the American website Everyday Health, this type of eating plan involves eating nothing but watermelon for a certain period of time, the most common being three to seven days. Then some or all of the foods you normally consume can be added, with or without watermelon.

+ Fattening diet in the Novo Nordisk recipe

This is a calorie-restricted diet, as a cup of diced watermelon has only 46 calories, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Also, it has been called a cleansing or detox diet.

According to Everyday Health, in addition to Gabi Butler, other youtubers who try this diet claim to have lost a lot of weight, reaching 13 kg in seven days, and they also say that they have lost the desire to eat junk food (snacks, fried foods and industrialized sweets). ), had renewed skin, gained more energy and felt light and less swollen.

But nutritionists heard by the American site were not very fond of the new “fad diet”. “Gabi Butler’s advice on the watermelon diet is more toxic than the toxins she is trying to get rid of with this ‘cleanse’. It’s a shame she doesn’t understand the importance of being a role model for other people,” says nutritionist Bonnie Taub-Dix, author of Read It Before You Eat It: Taking You From Label to Table from Label to Table), quoted by Everyday Health.

“I’m a big fan of watermelon and fruit in general, but this diet doesn’t help. Watermelon is a very healthy food, but there is no evidence that eating it exclusively is healthy. In fact, it’s the opposite”, says nutritionist Samantha Cassetty, co-author of Sugar Shock, also cited by the site.

The two specialists also doubt that the ingestion of the fruit performs any kind of cleansing in the body. “There is no scientific validity regarding cleanliness. The idea that you could eliminate toxins just by eating watermelon is totally false,” warns Samantha.

How does the watermelon diet work?

On the watermelon diet, you eat nothing but the fruit for a certain number of days, and the amount can vary.

After the period of exclusive watermelon consumption, some versions add light meals accompanied by more portions of the fruit. Others say you can go back to your previous eating routine.

Of course, watermelon, by itself, is a healthy food. As Everyday Health shows, it is 90% water plus the following nutrients:

Vitamin A: Helps maintain vision and helps the immune system fight inflammation, according to an article published in September 2018 in the Journal of Clinical Medicine

Vitamin C: contributes to healthy skin and reduces the risk of chronic diseases

lycopene: antioxidant that may help prevent DNA damage and benefit the immune system, according to a study published in the scientific journal LWT in June 2020

citrulline: amino acid that may help lower blood pressure and improve physical activity, according to a study published in January 2017 in Current Opinion in Clinical Nutrition & Metabolic Care

Despite being healthy, when you make watermelon your only food source, your health can be compromised by the lack of other nutrients. Another point is drastic calorie restriction, which can lead to weight loss, but is it safe and effective?

“This diet does not teach any habits related to weight loss. Once you stop ‘cleansing’, you are likely to regain that weight and potentially more, which is not helpful,” nutritionist Samantha Cassetty tells Everyday Health.

She acknowledges that detox diets can be appealing: “If you’ve been eating unhealthy for a while, you may feel like you need to make the change, but small actions don’t help much. I understand this desire. Even so, it would discourage, despite thinking that people have the right to make their own decisions about their health”, comments the American expert.

For anyone considering trying the watermelon diet, there are some risks to consider. First, it can lead to a constant feeling of hunger and, consequently, headaches, irritability and difficulty concentrating. “Constantly ignoring your body’s hunger signals is not a respectful way to treat yourself,” warns the nutritionist.

Eating nothing but watermelon can also produce gas, bloating, and diarrhea. Even worse, people who exercise when they aren’t getting a lot of calories or nutrients can become dizzy, tired, or weak. Following the watermelon diet for an extended time can lead to muscle tissue loss, warns Everyday Health.

The big problem cited by nutritionists is that the watermelon diet doesn’t teach you anything about building healthy lifestyle habits that will help your physical and mental health in the long run.







