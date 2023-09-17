EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

René Tunqui did not know what Tik Tok was and did not understand the functionalities, until one day, out of curiosity, he decided to download the application. The first video she uploaded was one of the congresswoman from Cusco, Peru, Matilde Fernández, who, upon being sworn in in November 2020, responded in Quechua. Tunqui uploaded the video, translated it and put the subtitles in Spanish. It had more than 600 thousand views and began to gain hundreds of followers. There, he knew that Tik Tok was a tool that would serve his purpose: teaching Quechua.

According to UNESCO, around 7,000 languages ​​are spoken in the world, of which 6,700 are indigenous languages ​​and 40% are at risk of disappearing.

Just like Tunqui in Peru, there are Vidal Taylor in Nicaragua, Ana Lúcia Rossate in Brazil, Elías Ajata in Bolivia and Julio Hernández in Mexico. Through Tik Tok, everyone seeks to contribute to the preservation of their languages ​​because preserving their language, they say, is preserving their culture and their own identity. “I have the responsibility to spread what is mine. It is contributing with a grain of sand to the dissemination, to the revitalization of the Quechua language,” says Tunqui, who grew up in Culli, a community where 90% of the population is Quechua-speaking.

In Mexico, Professor Julio Hernández began publishing videos on Tik Tok during the pandemic for those who wanted to learn Nahuatl, the most spoken indigenous language in the country. Originally from Tlaxcala, he discovered Tik Tok while watching his nephews record videos and decided that he would make educational content. He is not a native speaker of Nahuatl, he learned it at the university when he studied a Bachelor’s Degree in Language Teaching. His great-grandmother did speak it.

“It is extremely important not to forget our roots, our identity. We come from the native peoples, from these lands… There is vast knowledge that should not be lost. This language must be saved,” says Hernández, who already has more than 170,000 followers.

Basic vocabulary

In Aymara, chicken is said chhilwi either chhiwchhi; egg, k’awna either k’anwa and hen, wallpa. From the most basic to Aymara grammar classes offered by Elías Ajata, who lives in El Alto, Bolivia. “I am from the Aymara Nation, because I do not consider myself Bolivian,” he says.

Works on topics related to linguistics. In addition to teaching Aymara, she also works in translation. In her house, she says, Aymara is spoken. “Our language has been passed on to the next generation. We communicate on a daily basis with friends and use social networks to chat and message mostly in Aymara,” she says.

Ajata would like the “Aymara to once again occupy all social functions” and that is why he promotes it. “The reason is to strengthen the Aymara language, but not only that, it is also to strengthen the Aymara Nation. The status of a language depends on the social, political, cultural and economic situation of its speakers,” he assures.

Like him, Ana Lúcia Rossate, also known as Anarandà, fights so that no one forgets that Guaraní exists. She makes content for YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok. “For me, being Guaraní means always fighting for our indigenous rights, rescuing our history, our culture, preserving our mother tongue,” says this young woman originally from Guapoy Amambai in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul in Brazil. Anarandà is studying to be an environmental manager, she is a teacher and singer.

Among his followers he has indigenous people from Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico. “That makes me very happy because I can feel that I am not alone in the world, it is not just me who is speaking in Guaraní, there are many people,” she says.

In Nicaragua, the Miskito are the largest indigenous community and are mostly found in the country’s Caribbean. Vidal Taylor, 37, lives there, and has been trying to promote his language, Miskitu, for some years now. Originally from a community called Karata, he had to leave at the age of 13 to be able to study high school and university because in his community there was only primary school. Taylor graduated in Accounting and Finance and now works as a consultant on translation issues, is the founder of a community tour operator and a content creator to make his language visible.

“In my house and family, Miskitu is mostly spoken and the boys and girls speak more Spanish. It is common to hear adults speak Miskitu, but it is not common among adolescents and boys and girls. That is an indication that little by little we are losing our language,” she says.

He makes content because he doesn’t want his language to die, he wants the world to know it and feel like he did something to contribute to it. “I don’t want a great culture to be lost in history because those of us who live in this time of life were neglected and focused their interests on other things; it would be like a betrayal of the memory and efforts of my ancestors,” he acknowledges.

On Taylor’s Tik Tok, her followers can learn simple expressions like Manra tinki (Thanks to you), Anira sma? (Where are you?) or Uba pain (Brilliant). But it also shows part of its culture and gastronomy.

Mocking on social networks

Elías Ajata says that when he started creating content for social networks he received discriminatory comments. He’s not the only one who has experienced it. “When I started on Tik Tok, I received negative comments with destructive criticism. On many occasions, those comments affected me; on one occasion I said ‘I can’t take it anymore,’” says René Tunqui.

Vidal Taylor. Courtesy

Discrimination for speaking an indigenous language is real. In 2014, the World Bank published an article stating that in Peru “discrimination is so evident that many Quechua speakers decide not to transmit the language to their descendants for fear of rejection or ridicule.”

For that reason, Anarandà makes videos teaching Guaraní. “For me it is very important to teach Guaraní to transform the world, that young people are not ashamed to speak Guaraní. It is important to know how to preserve the culture and my origin,” she says.

“Be ashamed to talk about something that is mine? Being afraid to speak my mother tongue, my Quechua? No, because if that were the case I would be denying my identity, my culture, I would be denying my ancestors, my origin,” says Tunqui. And when a language dies, linguists and other specialists have insisted, not only do words disappear, a culture, a way of seeing the world, also dies.