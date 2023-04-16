Not all small companies have access to the money transfer tool, which will be rolled out gradually

Small businesses can receive payments directly through the whatsapp business. according to one announcement of the platform released on Tuesday (11.Apr.2023), the tool will be gradually implemented throughout Brazil.

The biggest advantage of the functionality is time saving. The user will not need to open an external bank application to transfer the money. The resource was already available for transactions between individuals since June 2020.

To make payments, users need to register credit or debit cards from the brands Visa or MasterCard. Accepted banks are as follows:

Businesses must have one of the following payment networks:

“Card numbers are encrypted and securely stored, and people must create a payment PIN and use it for each transaction”says WhatsApp.

HOW TO PAY

Just click on the dollar sign ($) in the message field, inform the amount to be transferred and select “pay” and then “make payment”.

HOW TO ADD

To add the money receiving networks, you need to follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp Business and tap “More options” > “Requests” ;

tap on “Accept credit and debit cards” .

tap on “Continue” ;

Select your payment partner;

Enter your email or partner account ID to connect;

tap on “Connect account”;

Enter the security code sent via email or the phone number associated with the account;

Check whether the data;

tap on “Connect account” ;

tap on “OK” to go back to WhatsApp.

To add debit or credit cards, the tutorial is this: