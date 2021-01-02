Benefits Of Walking To Stay Healthy: You have often heard health experts advising that just 30 minutes of walking throughout the day will keep your heart healthy while also reducing the risk of muscle strengthening, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and many cancers. It works. But do you really know what is the right way to walk to stay healthy and how old should a person walk. Let’s know.

How to walk

Many changes are seen in the way children stand, from children to age, from standing to walking. But what is their right way, let’s know.

Standing Method

The person should also pay attention to his standing position while walking. Standing down can increase discomfort in one’s back. While standing try to stand up straight.

Position of hands

Leave your hands open while walking. You will not be able to take advantage of the walk by walking with hands. Troubled hands can also cause problems in your shoulders.

Set Goals –

A person of every age must set a goal for himself while walking. A walk of 25 to 30 minutes daily keeps a person healthy.

How old to walk at what age?

5 to 18 years

Boys between the ages of 5 to 18 years should walk 16 thousand steps. At the same time girls can walk up to 13 thousand.

-19 to 40 years old

Men and women between the ages of 19 to 40 years should walk at least 13 thousand steps in a day.

Persons older than 40 years-

If people talk after 40 years, then 12 thousand steps are considered ideal for them.

50 years old person

If you are more than 50 years of age, then move from 9 thousand to 10 thousand steps daily.

Over 60 years-

People above the age of 60 years should walk 7 thousand to 8 thousand steps daily to remain healthy. But also keep in mind that you only walk so that you do not feel tired while walking.