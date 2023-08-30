Platform in beta version allows you to follow news in thousands of official documents published daily

The new Power Monitor, which had its beta version released on August 15, 2023, brings thousands of possibilities for querying databases. Learn how to create a monitoring below:

The video below shows how to register and create the 1st monitoring.

Monitoring updates the user daily with relevant information on that topic found in official documents.

The subscriber can search for specific words or terms, such as “minimum wage”. In this case, all bills, news, polls that mention the expression will appear in the feed daily.

Today, there are 27 different sources of information for monitoring, but they unfold into hundreds of others.

Once saved, the monitorings are grouped in the left menu. By clicking on each one, you can get more information about the subjects.

On the home page, you can track new items related to your monitoring. In the image below, for example, there are 17 new items in user monitoring and 8 related news.

THE OTHER FUNCTIONALITIES

It is also possible to query information without monitoring it. By accessing the menu on the left, it is possible to view new query options.

When querying the data of a congressman, for example, the Power Monitor brings information about mandate, electoral history, rate of alignment with the government and much more.

In polls, the tool allows you to check in detail who voted in favor or against each legislative proposal.

Explore the features of Poder Monitor by registering for free here.

The system is being launched with part of the functionalities available. That is, it will gain several new attributes over the next few weeks. Readers who subscribe to the site of the platform will be able to access it for free during September.

At the end of the free period, the user will have the option to join one of the subscription plans. Values ​​are yet to be announced.

