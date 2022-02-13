The Central Bank launched, in November 2021, new PIX features: change and withdrawal. They, however, still raise many doubts in users and in commercial establishments.

The two tools work very similarly and allow you to have cash without having to go to an ATM.

+Consultation of the values ​​receivable system will be available tomorrow

The difference is that in the withdrawal, the consumer must make a common payment to the establishment, which must return this amount in cash to the customer.

Change happens when the customer makes a purchase at the establishment and performs a larger pix to have the difference in cash.

The transaction is free for the customer. The establishment that provides the service receives a fee between R$0.25 to R$0.95 from the financial institution where the user who makes the withdrawal has an account.

The withdrawal limit is BRL 500 during the day and BRL 100 at night, but the merchant may offer lower limits if it deems appropriate.

The post Learn how to use PIX Exchange and Saque appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Learn #PIX #Exchange #Saque #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO