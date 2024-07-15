ChatGPT burst onto the scene with overwhelming success: just two months after its launch in November 2022, it had already reached 100 million unique monthly users worldwide, making it the fastest-growing platform in the history of the Internet up to that point. Today, that number has grown to 180 million — four million in Spain, according to a study carried out by the audience consultancy GfK Dam — who use it to make inquiries, ask for recommendations or have it write text for them, among many other uses. Using it is as simple as registering and learning how to ask the right questions.

The first step to start using ChatGPT is enter their website and click on the ‘Subscribe’ option to create an account by providing an email address and a password. It’s free and takes just a few seconds. Then, if you’ve closed the session, every time you want to access it, you just have to click on Log in and enter the data used the first time.

More information

A screen then opens with a dialog box at the bottom where it is possible to directly ask questions to this user. chatbot, which is not limited to giving an automated response to a question as traditional ones did: it uses a learning system capable of interpreting what is asked and creating unique and new content to respond to that request. Thus, it can be used to create automated dialogues, generate automatic content or improve the understanding of natural language, among other functionalities. If the question is asked in Spanish, it will respond in that language. speaks Catalan, Galician or Basque, although it does not do so equally well in all cases.

All the questions asked to ChatGPT are stored in a history that appears in a column on the left of the screen, so that the answers can be retrieved at any time by simply clicking on one of them. They also serve to allow OpenAI, the company responsible for this tool, to continue training it. If you do not want this to happen, you can select the option to activate a temporary chat (located in a drop-down tab on the top left) with which, however, the conversations will not be stored either.

Screenshot for activating a temporary chat in ChatGPT. Laura Pajuelo

Are there any other functions that are important to know? At least three. The first of them would be to share with the chatbot a document to ask for a summary or to answer questions about its content, among other options. This is done from the dialog box itself: on its left side appears the characteristic clip for attaching files and, by clicking on it, you can upload files directly or give access to cloud services such as Google Drive or OneDrive so that I take them from there. Any file that is shared will go into their database and will again be used to train the AI.

The second notable feature is the ability to use customized versions of ChatGPT for specific tasks: anyone has the ability to develop their own based on their technology, and then share it with the rest of the world. For example, there are versions for improving productivity, for research, or for use for educational purposes, among many other options. Where are they? At the top of the column on the left of the screen is the option Explore GPT.

Screenshot for creating custom versions in ChatGPT. Laura Pajuelo

Finally, we will refer to the option Templates, located at the bottom of this column. And for this the first thing is to know that ChatGPT works based on promptsthat is, instructions. Although it is true that it will answer any question, no matter how we ask it, to get a 100% complete and appropriate response to our needs we must know how to ask. And with this section we have a great help to learn how to ask questions, since, by selecting the topic and what we want to achieve, the system creates an editable draft of the question. prompt ideal for this.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.