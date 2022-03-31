INSS (National Social Security Institute) policyholders who need to undergo expertise at the agency have faced yet another stoppage of public servants. The strike is for an indefinite period and hits hard to anyone who needs to see a doctor to be entitled to their benefit. Who is trying to schedule or reschedule the expertise, an alternative is to schedule the exam through the application. See the step-by-step guide for scheduling below.

1- The first step is to access the site or the ‘My INSS’ application, enter the CPF and password and click on ‘Services’.

2- In the ‘Benefits’ tab, click on ‘illness aid’, then on ‘expertise’ and check ‘reschedule expertise’

3- After all these steps, enter the document number and click on ‘reschedule expertise’

It is important to highlight that, in case of doubts, the insured can contact the INSS by telephone 135.

