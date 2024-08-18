Sharjah Police General Command stated that customers can renew their UAE driving license through the Ministry of Interior’s moi UAE app.

She explained that the renewal process steps begin by logging in via the application, either through the personal account or the digital identity application, then clicking on the “Services List” icon and selecting the “Driver’s License Renewal” icon.

She pointed out that after that, the user can add a personal photo of himself, enter the person’s address to deliver the license to him, then complete the electronic payment process, and the license will arrive within 3 working days.

She stated that the cost of renewing the license is 300 dirhams, in addition to 15 dirhams for delivery fees, so that the total amount is 315 dirhams.