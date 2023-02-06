Making constant backups and using reliable wifi networks can increase the level of digital security of a business

Paying by approximation has already become a recurring practice among customers. The feature, which quickly became popular among cardholders, also caught the attention of criminals, who began to hack machines to steal personal data and passwords.

This is just one of the types of cyber crimes that are becoming increasingly common. You ransomware, for example, in which hackers take control of computers, blocking access to data and systems, already represent more than half of cyber attacks carried out worldwide, according to Sebrae.

In other cases, criminals perform unauthorized access to the company’s network. To avoid cyber attacks, the person who has a business can take some immediate measures.

Sebrae listed some actions that increase the level of security. Read:

To do backups contained in the company’s data, including software, firmware, settings ofhardwareIt issoftware;

Never open attachments or click on links in e-mails from senders you don’t know and make your collaborators aware to do the same;

Avoid transmitting usernames, passwords, financial data and other confidential information via email, messaging applications or phone calls;

Create strong passwords and do not use the same password for multiple accounts;

Adopt 2-factor authentication whenever possible;

Only use reliable and secure Wi-Fi networks.

“Try to use IT solutions that are offered as a service and available in the cloud. This will ensure high availability and even cybersecurity.”says Diego Almeida, in charge of Personal Data Processing at Sebrae Nacional.

Another way to improve a company’s cybersecurity is to define a solid defense strategy. According to Sebrae, it is important to draw up an information security policy that determines what the company’s critical processes are, who can have access to what data or systems and what information is confidential or not.

If the company’s system suffers a cyber attack, it is necessary to have a crisis management plan to communicate with employees and present the measures that will be adopted to solve the problem. Sebrae also recommends creating a recovery plan that is validated with frequent tests.