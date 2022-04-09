In recent years, collective bets in Caixa’s lotteries, known as bolão, have made employees of companies and public bodies millionaires. The most recent case occurred last weekend, in the Mega-Sena draw. A bet made in Santos (SP), which was part of a pool, alone won the prize of around R$ 122.6 million, drawn last Saturday (2). The amount was divided among 44 employees of a port logistics company. Each one took BRL 2,786,981.17.

In 2019, in another case that gained national repercussion, a group of PT Leadership employees in the Chamber of Deputies also won the Mega-Sena prize, totaling R$ 122 million, divided into 49 quotas. Each one took more than R$ 2.5 million.

How to participate?

With this type of bet, a group of people, in a consortium, can make several games and, with that, the already remote chances of winning the lottery are increased a little more. To carry out the sweepstakes, just gather friends, work colleagues or family members to form a group, choose the numbers for the bet, mark the amount of odds and register at any of the 13,000 lottery shops in the country. When registered in the system, the bet generates a quota receipt for each participant who, in the event of a prize, will be able to redeem the prize individually.

According to Caixa, gamblers can also purchase shares of pools organized by lottery outlets. For this, the bettor simply asks the attendant for the number of odds he wants and keeps the receipt to check the bet on the day of the draw. In this case, you may pay an additional service fee of up to 35% of the quota value, at the lottery’s discretion.

At Mega-Sena, pools have a minimum price of R$10. However, each share cannot be less than R$5.00. Therefore, the pool starts with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 100 shares. A maximum of 10 bets per pool is allowed. In the case of a pool with more than one bet, they must all contain the same number of prediction numbers.

care

Caixa advises players to play their games only on authorized channels: lottery units, Loterias Caixa Portal, Loterias Caixa App (available for iOS and Android users) and Caixa Internet Banking. Any other unofficial Caixa Loterias platforms and websites are not related to federal lotteries and are not authorized to sell official bank products.

In the case of Bolão da Caixa, it is only possible to register bets directly in the 13 thousand lottery houses spread across the country. For reasons of security and delivery of the original receipt, it is not possible to place bets through electronic channels.

Another warning from Caixa is that the ticket (quota) is issued to the bearer, without identification. Therefore, the bank advises the player to identify himself on the back of the ticket with his full name, identification document number and CPF. In this way, says Caixa, the player guarantees that no one else withdraws the prize. Details on this procedure can be found directly on the box website.

