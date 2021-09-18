Motorcycle trips require a lot more planning than the equivalent trip in a car. Although motorcycles provide an inherent sense of freedom, practical limitations require motorcyclists to think ahead when choosing to hit the open road.

For starters, most bikes are limited in their storage capacity. After all, touring bikes offer numerous compartments for storing extra clothing and equipment. The first questions you’ll want to ask yourself when planning a trip are how long you plan on traveling, where you plan to go, and what you have in mind for lodging.

+ Is it safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic? Know how to rate

First on your list are safety items and repair kits. This consists of tools, spare air chambers and first aid kit.

Unless you’re riding a touring motorcycle, you’ll probably need to invest in some sort of storage bag. Backpacks don’t count. Options include saddlebags and tank bags, which sit directly on top of the fuel tank (and often have clear plastic windows useful for displaying maps).

While hard storages offer more protection from the weather than soft bags, they are also more expensive, add more weight, and require more involved installation. Rear baulets are another option if you need even more storage space.

The T-LOCKS method is an efficient way to inspect your motorcycle before you travel. Each letter corresponds to a part of the motorcycle that must be inspected and maintained up to date before a trip. The word T-CLOCS is good because its sound helps with your memorization

T (tires): Tires

Make sure both tires are properly inflated by using an air pressure monitor that you take with you on rides. Don’t risk riding with tires that may need replacing, if you suspect a tire won’t last long enough for a ride, have it replaced.

C (controls): Controls

Are your cables (clutch, brake and throttle) and controls intact and working?

L (lights): Lights

Make sure your headlights (high and low beam), turn signals, brake lights and headlamp are in perfect working order.

O (oil): Oils and fluids

Check all of the engine oil and coolants and even the brake fluid.

C (chassis): Chassis

Make sure the frame, suspension, chain, screws and locks are all secure and undamaged.

S (stands): Rests

Make sure the center stand and/or side stand are not cracked or bent, and that springs properly hold the assembly away from the ground when retracted.

Once you’ve planned your route, you’ll want to check the weather forecast and get an idea of ​​what to expect in terms of nature’s elements.

Good travel and tourism clothing with adequate protection is an excellent investment, and when choosing your clothing, consider packing several thin layers of clothing, rather than a few thick ones. Flexibility is key to getting comfortable and it’s far better to have the option to stop and peel off or add layers if necessary than to shiver or perspire your way through what would otherwise be a nice scenic path.

Don’t forget to bring energy bars and water. As long as you’re away from convenience stores and gas stations, food will come in handy and keep your riding skills sharp.

When loading your motorcycle, always place the heaviest items​ on the bottom and sides (to center the weight). Lighter items should go on top. If you don’t have saddlebags or tank bags, you should consider using elastic nets to secure loose items.

Finally, equip yourself well. Always wear a full-face helmet for maximum protection not only from accidents but also from the elements. Integral helmets can provide a shield from cold rain and wind and if built with ventilation, can also provide a certain level of comfort on hot days. He may feel constricted in the heat, but the overall benefits of choosing safety over style are enormous when considering his long-term health and well-being.

While it’s tempting to hit the open road and simply follow your nose, don’t forget that you’re more vulnerable to the elements, fatigue, and potentially serious injuries on a motorcycle. Prepare yourself with appropriate clothing for the weather, with all possible protectors and a boot suitable for such a trip. Plan a route, and if you don’t have a handheld GPS system, do whatever it takes to not get lost, even if it means recording directions on the top of your fuel tank. Be careful not to make a mistake and miss filling the tank too often, because of its relatively low traveling range. When in doubt, fill the tank.

Put a realistic pace into your travels. Don’t try to walk so many hours in a day that it could affect your reflexes and decision-making ability, after all, most of the fun is in the journey, not simply getting to a destination. When riding, be sure to stop whenever necessary, whether for a snack, a nice stretch of road or a nap. The simple act of taking a breath will make the tour more enjoyable.

Once you’ve prepared enough, enjoy the possibility of the unexpected. Riding a motorcycle requires a certain amount of discipline and logistical planning, but part of the joy of the trip is the process. Be open to rewriting your plans when necessary and you’ll have a mega trip no matter where you end it.

