Shilpa includes only healthy things in her children’s diet as well and today we are telling you the recipe of making beet cheela from Shilpa’s kitchen.

This beet cheela is very healthy for children and it can reduce the blood loss, iron deficiency and lethargy in children, and it also works to increase the hemoglobin level.

So let’s know what is the recipe of beet cheela?

Chila recipe

To make beet cheela you need one cup gram flour, one quarter cup roasted oats flour, a pinch of asafoetida, ¾ teaspoon celery, one teaspoon flaxseed powder, half a teaspoon turmeric, half a cup chopped coriander, salt to taste and two boiled Beetroot, a teaspoon of vegetable oil.



Cheela preparation

First take a vessel and add gram flour.

Now add oats flour to the gram flour and add asafoetida.

After this, add celery, turmeric, coriander, salt, vegetable oil.

To make it, you have to add beetroot puree, to make it, boil two beets and then grind them in a grinder. The paste made after grinding is the beet puree.



How to make cheela