So let’s know what is the recipe of beet cheela?
Chila recipe
To make beet cheela you need one cup gram flour, one quarter cup roasted oats flour, a pinch of asafoetida, ¾ teaspoon celery, one teaspoon flaxseed powder, half a teaspoon turmeric, half a cup chopped coriander, salt to taste and two boiled Beetroot, a teaspoon of vegetable oil.
Cheela preparation
First take a vessel and add gram flour.
Now add oats flour to the gram flour and add asafoetida.
After this, add celery, turmeric, coriander, salt, vegetable oil.
To make it, you have to add beetroot puree, to make it, boil two beets and then grind them in a grinder. The paste made after grinding is the beet puree.
How to make cheela
- After adding all the things, add some water and start mixing.
- Keep adding water according to the need and prepare a thick paste.
- Then add flaxseed powder.
- Now heat a non-stick pan on the gas.
- Pour a teaspoon of ghee over it and pour the paste on the pan.
- Gently spread the pasta over the pan and add chopped onion and green chillies on top.
- Cover it and cook for two to three minutes.
- After this, flip the cheela and cook it too.
- Beet Cheela is ready.
.
