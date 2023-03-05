Tool allows sending messages to several groups at the same time and can increase sales

Newly arrived in Brazil, the community tool of Whatsapp can be useful for small business expansion. The function brings together various groups of the chat in the same environment and facilitates the sending of mass messages.

According to the Market and Digital Transformation analyst at Sebrae, Janaina Camilo, the resource can especially benefit businesses in the food business, which usually get in touch to place orders through the social network. The ideal strategy would be to share images and videos of your products.

Janaína believes that, with this, the advertisements will reach many people, including those who do not participate in the groups. “Having the customer as a propagator of your business is the best social proof that [o negócio] exist”she said.

A Sebrae survey indicated that 84% of customers who buy online use WhatsApp as a channel. So communities can really open doors for increased sales. Here are other data that strengthen this argument:

Each community supports 50,000 participants;

Each community can have 50 groups;

Each group can have 1024 people;

5,000 people can receive the same message with one click.

The communities still serve to facilitate the internal communication of the companies. For Janaína, sending messages and the ability to send feedback polls to the entire team are valid in the corporate environment.

“It is a resource with many possibilities. If the business does not yet have customer groups, but has a database with contacts, communities can be created. […] If you want to do market research, you can create a community where all members communicate, or use the poll feature”analyze.

However, attention must be paid to how to include customers in communities. The specialist said that only those who authorize in writing, verbally or on digital platforms can enter the transmission channels. All of this would be in order to respect the guidelines of the LGPD (General Data Protection Law).

HOW TO CREATE A COMMUNITY

1 – Open WhatsApp;

2 – Click on this icon;

3 – Select “create community”;

3 – Click on “to start”;

4 – Fill in the community information;

5 – Select groups.