Does Saif make a difference between children Saif was asked if he gave more time to Taimur as compared to Sara and Ibrahim. Saif said that he is always with his children.

Saif loves his three children. But yes, we spend more time with Timur. Saif also made it clear that he is always in touch with Ibrahim and Sara and that their three children have a different place in their hearts.

Every child is special Saif says about his children that if they find anything bad about Sara then Timur cannot make them feel good about it. In his heart, he has given each child a different place and each child has a different importance.

Saif is going to be father for the fourth time Saif and Kareena are going to have a second child. Both shared the news of their second child with Media and their fans a few months back. So Actor Saif Ali Khan made it clear that all three of his children are equal for him and he does not love anyone less or more.

