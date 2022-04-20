One of the most popular apps on mobile phones today, Instagram has over 1 billion users worldwide. Despite being focused on photos and videos, it is not easy to download these files to your cell phone.

Items that appear in the feed, that is, in your main app timeline, can only be downloaded by an unofficial program. Photos and videos that have not yet been posted can be downloaded directly from the program.

+QuintoAndar accuses Loft of unfair competition and wins in court

Download feed files

In Google Chrome there is a browser extension called “Downloader for Instagram”. Just install it and the photos will already have the “download” option. Click on it and the jpg file will be downloaded.

The name of the application to download files on mobile is the same, but it works in a different way. Instead of having the option to download the photo or video itself, you will need to copy the file’s address and paste it into the application. Then just click download.

Download photos and videos before posting

Within the application itself, it is possible to enable a setting to save the file before it is published.

To do this, select the “settings” option, then go to “account” and, finally, go to “Original photos” and leave the “save original photos” option activated.



1 of 4

2 of 4

3 of 4

4 of 4

In Story the path is a little different. On the file editing screen, select the option of the three dots in the upper corner. Select the “save” option.

It is also possible to download a Story of your own after it has been published. In this case click on the three rich ones, which are on the right side. Go to the “Archived Items” option, find the desired image and click the “More” button in the lower right corner, finally click “Save Photo” or “Save Video”.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat