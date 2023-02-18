The first edition of the specialization course organized by the University of Marche has closed, with the awarding of diplomas to 18 professionals

On 17 February at the Marche Polytechnic University (Montessori Auditorium, Polo Murri Faculty of Medicine), the first edition of the university specialization course in Communicating cancer, medicine and health, designed to train doctors, psychologists, patients, ended , nurses, managers of companies for this purpose. The course involved clinicians, teachers, journalists, and was promoted not only by the Polytechnic University of the Marches and by the Oncological Clinic Ospedali Riuniti of Ancona. There were 18 professionals who passed the course and were awarded their diplomas on the occasion.

Starting from April 2023, the Polytechnic University of the Marche will organize the second edition of the course. Because correct communication, as the data indicates, is not an option but a duty – said Rossana Berardi, Full Professor of Medical Oncology at the Marche Polytechnic University and Director of the Ospedali Riuniti Oncology Clinic of Ancona -. Nearly 90% of cancer patients use the internet to find more cancer information, and 49% of millennials go online the same day they are diagnosed with cancer. 78% of patients believe that the internet increases the ability to make informed decisions and for 71% it also represents an aid in dealing with anxiety and fear. A meta-analysis on more than 6,000 patients has in fact demonstrated that social networks are useful tools for controlling the psychic discomfort that affects the majority of people with cancer and for improving their quality of life. But at least 30% of cancer news published on social networks is false and can cause dangerous consequences and lead to postponing or even not following life-saving therapies, resorting to dangerous “do-it-yourself” methods or using alternative tools devoid of scientific validity.

The closing event was attended by Marcello D’Errico (Full Professor of the University and member of the Organizing Committee of the specialization course), Andrea Santarelli (Vice Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Polytechnic University of Marche), Daniela Minerva and Mauro Boldrini. The ceremony also hosted the first edition of the national award Communicating cancer, medicine and health. For 2023 the awards were Max Allegri (Juventus Coach), Sandra Balboni (Loto OdV President), Rossana Berardi, Mauro Boldrini (AIOM Communication Director), Raffaella Cesaroni (SKY TV), Daniela Minerva (la Repubblica), Luigi Ripamonti (Corriere della Sera), Ilaria Piuzzi (AstraZeneca), Donatella Romani (Medicine and Information). The motivation, for all the winners, of having particularly distinguished themselves in the communication of medicine and health, with specific reference to the fight against cancer. Our goal is to provide all-round tools to healthcare professionals and to all those who have developed an interest in communication but who still have little awareness of the professional use of digital platforms – explained prof. Marcello D’Errico -. We plan to make the course suitable for regulations aimed at those working in the public administration, for example at press offices.