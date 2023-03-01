After emerging in Italy in the 80s, Beach Tennis has impacted more and more lives. It is no wonder that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) predicted that it will be the most practiced racket sport in the world by 2024. and best racket.

At the time of purchase, beginners can be carried away by the beautiful designs of the rackets. However, it is essential to also use other types of factors. That way, you can even avoid overexertion injuries. A wrong grip can cause big problems in the long run.

Therefore, if you want to learn how to choose a tennis racket, it is important to consider your level of experience and the characteristics of the equipment. So, until you get the dynamics of wielding and the necessary strength, you may need different rackets. So, here are the main important points to check:

total racket weight

If you’re a beginner, you probably still don’t know how weight can influence when learning how to choose a Beach Tennis racket. Therefore, the strength you use to hold the equipment can affect performance. So, it’s important to be able to hold the racket comfortably.

This way, you avoid spending too much force on this part, and you can have more accurate and targeted hits. Therefore, the more you train your muscles, the more you can invest in rackets with greater weight and more balance, without getting tired. So, evaluate well if you can lift and keep the piece in the air without effort.

Balance

So, when choosing a racket, evaluate the “swing” in your hand. Try to perform some basic movements and pay attention to how much effort you put in. Also, see if you can move your wrist fluidly without straining or straining your arm muscles.

In general, rackets that have more weight in the handle value ball control, while rackets that have more weight in the head value the game more in speed.

holes

Even so, the size of the holes in the racket decreases air resistance when hitting. Therefore, it is important to consider this factor as well. However, the larger the diameter of the holes, the more force you will need to rebound. So consider your play style when buying one.

That way, to understand how to choose a Beach Tennis racket, consider the number of holes as well. So for short balls and a less forceful style of play, more holes. If you want to play with balls with a longer range and more power, opt for models with fewer holes.

Materials

There are different materials that can make up a beach tennis racket that will affect its durability.

Some options are available in fiberglass, which is a super flexible material. Allows a softer touch, but is not very resistant. Rackets made from this material are usually cheaper.

A serious mid-cost or carbon option. Carbon rackets are extremely resistant.

There are also options made from kevlar. This material is a synthetic fabric that gives much more flexibility and favors feeling the ball more when it is in contact with the racket. This is the most common type in professional rackets.

Cable length

And last but not least: the cable length on the device. In this way, in order to choose the perfect Beach Tennis racket, this is a very decisive factor. The racket needs to fit right in your hand so you can move your wrist.

Therefore, it cannot be too short that it slips or too long that it rests on your wrist. In this way, it is also necessary to carry out some movements and verify that you do not need a larger or smaller model. All of these can make an incredible difference to your performance.