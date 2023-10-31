Platform has free and paid tools that can be used by small businesses to improve their positioning on the internet

Small businesses can boost their business for free by Google. The platform has several tools focused on companies, most of which can be accessed free of charge.

According to Edson Sousa, business specialist for small and medium-sized companies at Google Brazil, all of the platform’s tools can be used by small businesses, but there are 5 tools designed specifically for this audience: Company Profile, Google Ads, Google Shopping, Google Trends It is YouTube.

“After the pandemic, we saw that the habit of shopping online became even stronger – and became very practical for people. Therefore, it is important that stores and services are present in Search and Maps through the Company Profile and expand their reach of new customers with Google Ads and Google Shopping”told the Entrepreneurial Power.

Read more about Google tools for small businesses:

Company Profile: the tool allows entrepreneurs to publicize what their company does, the products and services it sells and the opening hours of their establishment for free. Furthermore, it is possible to interact with customers through it. Therefore, it is important to keep your Company Profile on Google and Maps always up to date. Updating this information is free.

Google Ads: For companies that want to use digital advertising to reach more consumers, Google Ads works as a virtual storefront. The platform aims to display advertisements, provide more leads, that is, potential customers interested in the advertised product or service, increase the number of hits to the advertiser's website, expand the reach and engagement of the advertisement. The service is paid.

Google Shopping: Retailers of any size can list their products on Google Shopping for free. This way, when a consumer searches for a specific product, such as a toy or a pair of shoes, the search results are displayed in the Google Shopping tab. Most of the listings on this tool are free. Read here how to synchronize products.

Google Trends: The tool aims to list the most searched topics on Google. From there, brands and retailers can make a "market research"as they can access the categories that are growing in search interest, the places where they are growing and the searches associated with them.

YouTube: small businesses can advertise through the tool through videos. To do this, you need to have a YouTube channel. Ads on this platform must be in video format.

Google also has the tool “Generative Artificial Intelligence”. The feature was launched in May, but is not yet available in Brazil.

“They can also benefit from so-called generative Artificial Intelligence, which makes the task of creating tailored ads and expanding their reach even easier with just a few clicks. Just provide your website and Google’s artificial intelligence creates suggestions for relevant texts and materials for a campaign.”he said.

In 2022, Google Search and Google Maps promoted 396 million direct connections between businesses and customers per month, in the form of calls, messages, reservations, routes, product and service details. According to the platform, 11 million Brazilian companies of all sizes benefited directly from these connections.