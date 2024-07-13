Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/13/2024 – 16:10

July is the school holiday season, a time when many children and teenagers get a break to travel, but it is not enough to be ready to board a bus at the bus station or airport. For a person under 16 to travel unaccompanied by their parents, specific authorization is required in certain cases. This is for a domestic itinerary. If the trip is to another country, the restriction is for those under 18.

It is not impossible to obtain authorization. Quite the opposite. The problem is that many parents and guardians claim they do not have time to go to a notary’s office and obtain the declaration. To make the process easier, it is possible to obtain the document in a online. It is the Electronic Travel Authorization (AEV), a procedure that has been increasingly sought after.

A Brazil Agency prepared a report that explains how to obtain the AEV and in which cases the document is necessary.

What does the ECA say?

The Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA) determines that minors under 16 years of age can only leave the state if they are accompanied by one of their guardians or a relative up to the third degree (adult siblings, uncles and grandparents).

Accompanied by an adult outside these conditions, or alone, children and adolescents may only travel with authorization from their parents or guardians, notarized.

For overseas visitors, the restriction applies to minors under 18 years of age. They must be accompanied by both parents or a guardian. If they are traveling with only one parent, authorization from the other parent, notarized, is still required. The document is required by the Federal Police.

One way to avoid the need for notarization of the document is when the authorization to travel unaccompanied is included in the minor’s passport. This procedure is optional, but “strongly recommended” by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The permission can only be added when the new passport is issued and cannot be added later.

Electronic Travel Authorization

To facilitate the issuance of travel authorizations, since 2021 it has been possible to obtain the so-called Electronic Travel Authorization (AEV), which can be requested entirely online by parents or guardians.

The document is regulated by the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and carried out through the platform e-notaryfrom the Notarial College of Brazil – a type of association of notary offices.

Demand for the service is growing. In the first half of 2022, there were 1,217 requests. The number rose to 3,995 in the first six months of 2023 and reached 6,945 from January to June 2024. Last month alone, there were 1,701 requests.

Businessman Rogério de Oliveira Tavares, a resident of São Paulo, is one of the people who obtained the AEV. He requested and obtained the authorization in 2021, when his daughter, Isabelly, needed to travel to Goiás during the school holidays. At the time, Isabelly was under 16 years old.

“It was something I really needed, for me, it would be much easier. I was able to send her to Goiás very quickly, everything was much easier, practical and safer,” he told Brazil Agency.

Practicality and safety

The director of the Brazilian Notarial College and president of the Brazilian Notarial Academy, Ubiratan Guimarães, highlights the practicality of the digital document.

“Many parents are still unfamiliar with the digital document, but they quickly recognize its importance when they realize the convenience it provides, whether for last-minute trips or to avoid inconvenience during the check inwhere the presentation of the document may be mandatory”, he says.

He also highlights the security of the procedure carried out virtually. “Digital certification, authentication mechanisms and identification of the parties at the notary’s office guarantee the integrity and legal validity of the document, providing peace of mind and confidence to users.”

How to issue

The Electronic Travel Authorization request is made through the platform e-notary.

A notarized digital certificate or ICP-Brasil standard will be required to access, in addition to the digital signature of the electronic travel authorization. If the applicant does not have a digital certificate, they can request it by email. This one link.

When filling out the AEV request data, you will need to choose a registry office in the city or district (territorial district) that will recognize the responsible parties.

Once the request is completed, a notification will be sent to the registry office to arrange the service, which will take place during the registry office’s business hours.

The average time is 24 hours, but if the person is in a hurry, it is possible to do it more quickly. site it is possible to track the progress of the request.

The details of the guardians who will authorize the trip, the minor and the companion, if applicable, must be provided. It is mandatory to attach a photo of the guardians, the minor and the companion. The guardian must determine the period of the authorization, which cannot be less than the time interval between departure and return.

The procedure can be completely onlinewith recognition by videoconference.

Once the authorization is ready, it is sent digitally in PDF format, digitally signed. This document will also include the QR Code (two-dimensional barcode) for validation, to be used by the transport company at the time of boarding. The AEV can be downloaded directly from the system e-notary.

The cost of the authorization is the amount of notarization for authenticity for each person responsible for authorizing the minor’s travel. The charge is made directly by the notary’s office. Each state has a price list for the notarization procedure.

With the printed AEV or the QR Codesimply present it to the transport company or the Federal Police at the time of boarding. Travelers’ personal documents must also be presented at boarding.