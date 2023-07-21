Until August 13th, Youtube offers a test for subscribers who want to speed up video in a new feature of the platform.

While watching a video, simply press and hold anywhere on the player to watch at 2x speed. The feature is new, without requiring the user to use the More > Playback Speed ​​shortcut;

For non-subscribers, however, the feature is simple. On the video, click the three dots in the upper right corner > then click Playback Speed ​​> and choose the speed you want to speed up.

