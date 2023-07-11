If you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the past 12 months, you can sign up for a free trial. To apply, your account must have a current and valid credit card.

What services can I access with an Amazon Prime subscription?

In Brazil, Amazon Prime includes free and fast shipping nationwide on millions of eligible products, with no minimum purchases, including deliveries in more than 1,000 cities within two business days, and in more than 200 cities in up to one day useful.

The program also allows access to exclusive promotions on the website Amazon.com.br. Amazon Prime also offers hit movies and series on Prime Video, more than 100 million songs in shuffle, all-access playlists and the best ad-free podcasts on Amazon Music for Prime members, access to hundreds of digital books and magazines on Prime Reading, and free games on Prime Gaming.

Can I cancel the Prime subscription?

Yes. If the customer wants to stop using the service, simply cancel the subscription at no additional cost.