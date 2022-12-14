Some time ago important changes were announced in the Major League Baseball (MLB) schedulethe oldest baseball sports organization in the United States.

“The new and more balanced schedule for 2023, which will begin with Opening Day on March 30, represents a massive change for the sport”says the statement.

In itself, what this reform seeks is that each team faces at least once all the othersguaranteeing greater entertainment and competitiveness.

“This fan-friendly format will give fans the opportunity to see a greater variety of opponents and all-star players from across baseball in their home market on a more regular basis than under the previous structure.”says Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief of operations and strategy.

How will it work then?

The new calendar dates were published in August. The season is expected to start on March 30, 2023. See also Author of 'How to Murder Your Husband' convicted of murdering her husband

Each team will play 52 games against opponents within their division..

Those will include 13 games (four series total) against each divisional opponent, a reduction of 19 games (six series). That equates to seven home and six road games (or vice versa) against each opponent, for a total of 26 home and 26 road games.

Outside of their division, each team will play 64 interleague games. (32 at home and 32 as a visitor), two fewer than before.

The teams will play six games against six league opponents and seven against four other league opponents.

But the biggest change, the MLB has said, comes from the interleague games, since they increased to 46 for each team:

“The squads will play a home-and-away series (a total of four games) against their natural Interleague rival (Yankees vs. Mets, Dodgers vs. Angels, Cubs vs. White Sox, etc.) and another 42 games against other opponents. Interleague, including seven series (21 games) at home and seven series (21 games) on the road.

