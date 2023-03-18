The government warns of requests for personal information and charges via email and WhatsApp

MEIs (Individual Microentrepreneurs) can be victims of a series of scams, including virtual ones. The consequence of this type of fraud can result in a series of financial losses for the administrator of his small business.

To prevent this situation from occurring, the federal government prepared a series of guidelines. Read them below.

1. Beware of charges

O Entrepreneur PortalMEI’s online regularization platform, does not send messages or any correspondence requesting payment of bank slips.

Some services can only be charged if there is a prior request from the micro-entrepreneur. Are they:

MEI enrollment;

registration change;

low MEI.

If the citizen received an unsolicited boleto, the document must not be paid. If he has already transferred the money, he must file a police report. It can be done digitally on the civil police website of each state. It is the best option for authorities to investigate the case.

2. Pay attention to WhatsApp messages

The MEI must always confirm the veracity of a request sent through the chat. If it’s someone you know asking for some personal information or billing, it’s ideal to make sure it’s not fraud.

It is also important not to click on links sent by unknown contacts, regardless of the justification of the person who sent them. This tip is essential when sharing information. If the micro-entrepreneur is not sure of the veracity of a message, it should not be forwarded to other people or groups.

3. Be careful with your personal data

Anonymous numbers or email addresses can contact MEI to ask for private information and even bank details. They must not be shared.

The recommendation is especially valid for requesting the annual billing statement, the DANS-Simei (Simei National Annual Statement for the Individual Micro-entrepreneur). It is not requested by any other channel other than the Simples Nacional website.