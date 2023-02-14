In the first Carnival without restrictions since the pandemic, expectations are high. The Ministry of Tourism projects that 46 million people will enjoy the festivities across the country and the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) predicts that the event will move BRL 8.1 billion. Surfing this wave are the big fashion retailers.

According to the executive director of the Associação Brasileira do Varejo Têxtil (ABVTEX), Edmundo Lima, two reasons collaborate for companies to see the date as a good business opportunity. The first is the institutionalization of street carnival in large cities, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, which each year receive more investments, grow in number of participants and in structure.

The second reason to invest in Carnival is the time of year when it takes place, a weak period for sales, since promotions are over and collections are being changed. “In recent years, this theme has gained relevance within the availability of products in brands, including more accurate planning, with the development of a complete line that satisfies consumer expectations,” said Lima.

Carnival veteran, Riachuelo launches this year its 13The date-focused collection. There are 40 items including women’s, men’s and children’s clothing and accessories, all with lots of glitter, animal print and licensed characters. According to Riachuelo’s purchasing and style director, Claudia Albuquerque, the participation of the great Brazilian party grows in the company’s performance, even doubling the number of models offered from one year to the next. “Everything that is in the interest of our consumer is in our interest, and Carnival has been gaining more and more sales force and has already become one of the main periods for retail”, she said.

With a greater focus on the male audience, Reserva also fell into revelry. For the second year, the company has invested in a collection in partnership with the Mangueira samba school, in Rio de Janeiro. Green and pink, school colors, dominate the creations, which have gone for a more sporty side. In total, 15 men’s and five women’s pieces are available. “We have been perceiving Carnival as a good sales opportunity, as it is the first major event of the year”, said the style coordinator at Reserva, Felipe Castro.

Sustainability – One of the challenges for brands is to produce collections that are long-lasting, in line with the industry’s sustainability goals. That was Hope Resort’s proposal in its third carnival bet. The company created bikinis and swimsuits with modeling with greater coverage and neon colors, but still maintaining the style of pieces in the context of athleisure (hybrid style that combines gym and everyday clothes) in which it positions itself, so that they can be used on other occasions.

This is the brand’s first launch in partnership with influencer Shantal Verdelho, Hope Resort’s creative director since August 2022. “We prepared ourselves with the Beach Folia collection to deliver to our consumers a style that reflects the energy of that date, with comfortable pieces , versatile and with a lot of fashion information”, said Grupo Hope’s partner-director, Sandra Chayo.

Sustainability is also in the makeup of Quem Disse, Berenice?, by Grupo Boticário. In their collection there is even an eco glitter without plastic in the composition. The brand also repeats the collaboration with Beats, from the beverage giant Ambev. The creation of exclusive items for the period still considers the context of use. “Consumers will be exposed to heat and sweat, which reinforces the need for make-up with durability and high pigmentation, guaranteeing color and brightness to meet the expectations of revelers”, said the director of makeup marketing at Quem Disse, Berenice?, Mirele Martinez.