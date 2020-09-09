Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is in the limelight due to more outspoken statements than her films. Kangana recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. After this, there has been so much tension between Kangana and Shiv Sena that BMC has run a bulldozer on the illegal construction of Kangana’s office. Kangana is currently on the way and a stay hearing is going on on this sabotage operation but a large part of her office has already been demolished. Come, let us know what BMC has broken in Kangana’s office.

The illegal constructions that BMC has enumerated in Kangana’s office are as follows:

Toilets on the ground floor have been illegally made office cabins. The kitchen has been illegally constructed in the store room on the ground floor. Toilets have been constructed by illegal construction, next to stairs, in store rooms and in parking lots. Construction of pantry on the ground floor is also illegal. The wooden room in the living room on the first floor has been illegally made the room and cabin. Toilet construction in the Chowk area on the first floor is also illegal. A slab has been illegally constructed on the first floor. The steps and direction of the stairs have been changed on the second floor. The balcony on the second floor has been incorporated into the seating area. The partition wall has been broken.

Please tell that Kangana Ranaut is on the way at this time and she is expected to reach Mumbai by 3 pm. Meanwhile, Kangana’s sharp reaction has come to light on the action of BMC. He has said that Mumbai has become Pakistan and Babur’s army is ransacking his office.