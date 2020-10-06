Healthy dinner for children Rujuta says that we should never ask children what to eat at dinner. Instead you tell them what to eat at dinner. Provide simple nutritious food to children at dinner.

Three questions before dinner While choosing dinner for your child, you have to answer 3 questions: Grandma can also eat whatever she has for dinner.

The dish should be according to your local place.

The dish should be according to your local place.

Something that should be cooked easily and served hot will be delicious.

What to give the kids for dinner All traditional combo must have roti vegetable, pulse rice, khichdi, kadhi etc. This should fulfill the nutritional needs of the body and mind of your growing child. This should also help the child get sound sleep. No matter how boring the dinner is to the children, you do not have to compromise in the case of the Nutrician. And of course, add ghee to the children’s food.

What not to give the kids for dinner Children should not be fed different types of food everyday and should not feed them with ready-to-eat things like noodles and pasta. Eating outside is also not healthy for children. Due to this, the children do not get any energy, but there is a lack of water in their body and it is also difficult to sleep.

What should i do To keep your child healthy, do not feed outside food more than twice a month. In this, the child should be allowed to eat outside on the birthday party, etc. Once a week at home, you can give a variety of varietals to your child for dinner.

