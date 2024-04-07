MSome things work out, you just have to have a little patience. As is well known, electromobility is not too expensive, combustion mobility is just too cheap. If the prices for four-cylinders and fuel continue to rise, the costs for electricity and batteries won't hurt that much anymore. This week at the gas station a liter of premium gasoline cost 2 euros. This is a promising approach, but nothing more. Because in Munich the Italian charges 2.50 euros for a scoop of ice cream, an obvious discrepancy that needs to be addressed. As long as ice is more expensive than gasoline, the climate change cannot succeed. We're currently considering whether there are other comparisons that are flawed, but it's not just the Italian, but the whole of Italy that gets in the way.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

* * *

We have to read about this country that can maybe play a little football and make decent espresso, otherwise lie in the sun and take lunch breaks so that the working time records glow, this country is becoming “Europe’s growth engine”. The OECD predicts 0.7 percent economic growth, so the German locomotive can achieve a maximum of 0.3 percent if it runs well and is not driven by the railway board. The South is just acting pragmatically. There is an ingenious recipe behind the upswing. The state has promoted energy-saving renovations for years. With a super bonus. 110 percent. Even those who didn't take an advanced math course understood this. And built and built and built. Which drove up the prices of building materials a little. Also the government debt ratio. But whatever, boom is boom. Anyone who renovated their house got the costs reimbursed. Plus 10 percent. Someone had the crazy idea that an owner had to contribute to the costs, otherwise he might not care what was on the bill. The bonus was then neutered, which seems pretty small-minded. The model deserves to be imitated; there are plenty of opportunities. In this country, things aren't going as planned with heat pumps and electric cars, but if the Ministry of Economic Affairs transfers 44,000 euros to every buyer of an ID-VW for a purchase price of 40,000 euros, then Volkswagen wouldn't have to think about whether they would sell electric cars from next year It would be better to give it away than pay a CO2 fine. Signore Habeck, but now promptly.