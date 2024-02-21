Santander Bank and British Council give you a completely free english course so that you can strengthen your language training and acquire better job opportunities in 13 countries, including Mexico.

Its about Santander Course | English Online 2024 – British Councilwhich offers a total of 8 thousand scholarships for those over 18 years of age residing in Mexico, Argentina, Germany, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, USA, Spain, Portugal, Peru, Poland, United Kingdom or Uruguay.

Learn ENGLISH FOR FREE with this Santander certified online course

Where and how to register?

This free program is managed through the official website of Santander Open Academy and seeks to facilitate access to comprehensive training in English, a fundamental language in the global workplace.

When does Santander's free English course last?

Selected participants will have the opportunity to improve their language skills during 8 weekswith levels ranging from A1 to C1covering different aspects such as grammar, pronunciation and comprehension.

Which are the requirements?

One of the outstanding features of this initiative is that does not require a university degree or affiliation with Banco Santandermaking it accessible to a wide range of people interested in expanding their professional horizons.

Furthermore, at the end of the course, all participants will receive a certificate of completion issued by the British Council, a valuable credential for the workplace.

A plus in the Santander English scholarship

For the 2,000 students with better results, an additional 20-week training phase is offeredwhere you can access Teacher-led online classes, supplemental study materials, and interactive practice opportunities 24 hours a day.

This intensive approach aims to further enhance participants' language skills and confidence in using English in professional and personal contexts.