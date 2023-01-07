USA. -Just days after the controversial Bad Bunny incident occurred with the fan to whom she threw her phone into the sea after she asked him for a photo. Users have praised the gesture of Dua Lipa for politely refusing to take a photo with fans.

The video where you see the English singer Dua Lipa kindly decline that he will not take photos with fans, is from months ago, when the 27-year-old singer was on vacation with her family in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, the attitude of the interpreter of “New Rules” was compared to that of Bad Bunny who, on the contrary, reacted furiously when a fan tried to take a picture with her idol.

“I am very sorry, I am not taking pictures with anyone, because I am with my family. It was a pleasure meeting you, ”singer Dua Lipa can be heard saying to her fans who were waiting for the artist to take a picture of her, however, The singer kindly let them know that she would not be taking photos and videosWell, he was taking advantage of the time to spend more with his family.

Dua Lipa’s kind action quickly went viral, and Users began to compare the singer’s gesture with that of the reggaeton singer Bad Bunny who is involved in the strong controversy after having thrown a fan’s phone into the sea, after she found him walking through the streets of the Dominican Republic after leaving a famous nightclub.

However, the reaction of the interpreter of “Titi Me Pregunto” was not the kindest to the fan, well, without remorse, he took the phone from him to throw it into the sea after trying to capture a photo next to his idol.

So far, Bad Bunny He has not apologized to the fans. and the only thing he shared on his social networks was a publication, which days later was deleted, and he mentioned that anyone who put a phone in his face was going to take it as disrespectful. However, heThe reputation of the reggaeton player has already been harmedWell, on music platforms its popularity has dropped.

“It is definitely better than what Bad Bunny did”, “That has long since passed, and it was much better than throwing a fan’s cell phone”, “What elegance, what beauty, what sweetness with which you say things, learn Bad Bunny!”, “That’s class”, “You see daddy @Badbunny introduced you to education”, are some of the comments from users comparing Dua Lipa’s kind gesture with that of Bad Bunny who, contrary to the singer, reacted angrily when a fan approached him to take a picture.