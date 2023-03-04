The Traffic and Patrols Department of the Sharjah Police General Command has identified the most prominent traffic violations that are excluded from the 50% discount that it recently approved, and it extends until the end of this March.
The violations excluded from the deduction include:
1- Driving a vehicle in a way that endangers his life or the lives, safety or security of others.
2- Driving a vehicle in a way that causes damage to public or private facilities.
3 – Driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, narcotics, psychotropic substances or the like.
4- Driving a vehicle on the road without number plates.
5- Exceeding the prescribed speed limit by more than 80 km/h.
6- Escaping from a traffic policeman for a light vehicle.
7- Causing the death of a person.
8- Causing serious accidents or injuries.
9- Making changes to the vehicle’s engine or base without a license.
10- Using the vehicle to transport dangerous or flammable materials without a license.
11- Using recreational bicycles with three wheels or more on the road.
