In the world of fitness and muscle building, gym machines are a common fixture in most workouts. However, There are many people who prefer a more accessible and economical option to strengthen their muscles without the need to use specialized equipment.

According to the web portal ‘Eres Deportista’, for many people gaining muscle without using weights or going to the gym is considered impossible. This is because they relate the growth of muscle groups to certain exercises with external loads.

However, experts say that thanks to body weight exercises you can enjoy good effects and satisfactory results similar to those of a routine with machines, bars, dumbbells or weights.

Besides, It is important to keep in mind that to gain muscle mass there are some requirements that must be met. First, to stimulate muscle growth you will need to apply some overload progressively through a routine, and second, it is very important that you eat a high calorie and high protein diet.

Here are some strategies and exercises that can help you build muscle mass without the need for specialized equipment.

Learn about five exercises that will allow you to gain muscle mass without using machines

According to the ‘MUI Fitness’ web portal, doing bodyweight exercises is just as effective as lifting weights, as long as you do it right and follow a specific type of routine pattern. Such training is called ‘progressive overload’ or ‘progressive overload’and is based on increasing the number of movements or the time of the exercise and not the weight.

In addition, it is considered that the key to working the muscles well It’s about performing the exercises correctly, tensing the muscle well while doing them, and making sure that what you’re doing has an effect on the muscle.

Here are a series of exercises that can be done without machines and that could help build muscle mass.

1. Squats

This classic exercise is ideal for working the leg muscles, especially the quadriceps, gluteals, and hamstrings.

Simply stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and slowly lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Then push up to return to starting position.

2. Push-ups

Push-ups are great for strengthening the muscles of the chest, shoulders and triceps.

Get into a plank position with your hands at shoulder height and feet together. Lower your body, keeping your abdomen pulled in and your elbows close to your body, then push yourself up until your arms are fully extended.

3. Pull-ups

Although they are normally performed with a bar, Pull-ups can also be done in a park or anywhere with a sturdy bar.

Grasp the bar with your palms facing forward and your hands shoulder-width apart. Then raise your body until your chin is above the bar and slowly lower yourself back to the starting position.

4. Strides

The lunges are an excellent exercise to work the leg muscles, especially the quadriceps and gluteal muscles.

Step forward with one leg and lower your body until both knees are at right angles. Push up with your front leg to return to the starting position and repeat with the other leg.

5. iron

The plank is an exercise that strengthens the core muscles, including the abs, lower back, and glutes.

Lie face down on the floor and push yourself up onto your forearms and toes. Keep your body straight and contracted, preventing your hips from sinking or rising.

It is important to remember that when doing any physical activity, it is essential to use proper technique and listen to the body to avoid injury. Additionally, it is advisable to consult with a fitness professional before beginning any exercise routine, especially if you have previous injuries or medical conditions.

How to gain muscle without weights or gym



MARIA CAMILA SALAS V

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

