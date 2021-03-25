The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be generally healthy, and dusty during the day in some interior and coastal areas, especially in the west, and partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy in the east, and hot during the day.

The winds will be light to moderate in speed, freshening at times, and will be southeasterly-northeasterly / 10 to 20, reaching 35 km / hr.

The center stated, in its daily bulletin, that the Arabian Gulf will be light in waves, while the first tide will occur at 10:53, the second at 00:49, and the first tide at 18:10 and the second at 05:42.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light, while the first tide will occur at 20:48, the second at 08:32, the first tide at 14:10, and the second at 02:54.