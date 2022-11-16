Guadalupe, Zacatecas.- On one side of the city of Zacatecas is Guadeloupe, Magic Town for four years that in addition to culture and architecture, It has a delicious gastronomy.

If you visit this municipality you must consume from chubby until gastronomic delicacies created from nopales, tunas and magueyes.

During July and August, at the moment of arrival to the guadalupe mall you can buy tunas of all colors and flavors, since in the season there are more than 10 stalls selling this delicacy.

And speaking of this fruit, you can also buy tuna cheeses, that bear this name because they look like cheeses, but they are made with tunas.

You will also find a variety of food stalls where they sell gorditas with stewwhat distinguishes them is that they are made on a griddle and are not browned in oil, they are delicious with mole, roasted, nopalitos, beans or tinder (pressed pork rind).

Guadeloupe too It is distinguished by its birria, During your tour of the city you will find places where buy birria, dry or soupy; heand you can add machito (stuffed tripe).

Besides delicious tripe tacos golden or soft, a delicacy for those who try it.

Desserts and drinks

In this magical town the mead is missing, the champurrado and the Guava atole.

If we talk about dessert, you must try the tuna cheese, the marshmallows, biznaga sweets, and the delicious torrejas with maguey honey.

As a plus, here you will also find poisoned tacos, asado de bodas, tostadas and snow from Jerez, gorditas de horno, and quesadas.