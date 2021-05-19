The Emirates Foundation for School Education has approved training test schedules for grades four to twelve, by default for all students in public and private schools that apply the Ministry of Education curriculum, during the period from 23 to 27 of this May (next week), in a number of subjects, in order to avoid Any technical errors may occur later, indicating that the response time in each article is 40 minutes.

The schedule indicated that the exams will take place next week, as fourth-grade students (general track) sit the exam in the two subjects of science on Monday, then English on Wednesday, and fifth-grade students (general and elite tracks) take a mathematics test on Sunday, and English on Tuesday. And the sixth grade (the general and elite tracks) takes the examination in social studies on Monday, and the English language on Wednesday, and the seventh grade students (the general and elite tracks) take the mathematics test on Sunday, and the English language on Tuesday, and the eighth grade students (the elite track) take the test in Science is on Monday, English is on Wednesday, and ninth graders (general, advanced, elite, and applied tracks) take a test in social studies on Tuesday.

As for the tenth grade students (general, advanced, elite and applied tracks), they take a mathematics test on Monday, and eleventh grade students (general, advanced, elite and applied tracks) are examined in social studies on Sunday, and the twelfth grade students perform (general, advanced, elite and applied tracks) The test is for social studies on Tuesday, and for English on Thursday.

The schedule indicated that the exams are available to students from one in the afternoon until five in the evening, with the aim of training them in the testing environment and verifying the activation of their accounts and the efficiency of the system, and the notifications section will send passwords to students daily, using the LMS system, and they can enter the test through the student’s ministerial account. .

At a time when the end-of-school year-end examinations 2020-2021 for students in grades 4 to 12 start on June 8 and continue until the 17th of the same month, after the Foundation has taken all measures to ensure students sit for the exams, placing their safety as a top priority.

According to the Emirates Foundation for Education (Taaleem), students of grades 1-3 are exempt from final exams, as they are evaluated according to their performance in the formative evaluation by the teacher during the third semester in group “A” subjects.

The Foundation previously obliged all teachers and workers in public schools, nationwide, to conduct a new Corona examination (Covid-19) before the start of work and present the results weekly, and everyone must conduct a corona examination every seven days, and the Foundation is working in cooperation with the relevant authorities in the country to prepare procedures and protocols Examinations, to ensure the safety of students and staff in the educational field, and to achieve the highest standards of adherence to health protocols followed in schools.





