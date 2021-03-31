With the spread of the “Covid-19” epidemic, the pressure on hospitals increased due to the large number of infections with this virus, and it became customary for doctors to advise their patients to go to the hospital only in cases of necessity.

Accordingly, “home remedies”, most of which are inherited and passed on to people over time, as well as across different countries, became “home remedies”. Later, science proved their medical merit.

These treatments are the best solution for simple diseases such as minor burns, heat rashes, dehydration, headache, stomach pain and other diseases, which are ..

1-Turmeric

Curcumin is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Helps fight oxidative stress and reduce airway inflammation. Turmeric also has antiseptic, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties that can benefit the immune system in a number of ways.

Turmeric can be used to treat wounds, bruises, wounds, digestive problems, cold, coughs, acne, and skin problems.

Learn about the top 10 home remedies

2- Ginger

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties as well, and it helps to expel mucus from the body. It also helps improve blood circulation in the lungs and reduces inflammation. It can also be used as a treatment to relieve nausea, vomiting (morning sickness) and minor infections.

3- Honey

For ages, honey has been used as medicine and food and is high in beneficial plant compounds and offers many health benefits.

Honey also contains anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Studies show that consuming honey and mixing it with herbs, fruits, and other foods can help enhance its healing properties. It is known throughout history that honey can be used as a home remedy for sore throats and colds (added to it by lemon), for gastritis (with ginger), for relief of toothache (along with cloves), and for treating sore muscles (by mixing it with coconut water).

4 – mint

Peppermint leaves are low in calories. Because they are high in fiber, they help prevent indigestion, reduce high cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of weight gain and obesity. Peppermint is widely used as a flavoring in candy, beverages, toothpastes and mouth fresheners. Peppermint promotes better digestion and prevents nausea. It also helps in treating some respiratory problems, depression and feeling tired with the advantage of eliminating bad breath.

5- Garlic

Garlic has antiviral and antibacterial properties and stimulates the production of white blood cells in the body. Garlic is rich in sulfur compounds that help increase levels of glutathione, an antioxidant that can help reduce stress levels. Studies have indicated that regular consumption of garlic can help combat stress and reduce symptoms of anxiety. Garlic is a common home remedy for colds, coughs, toothache, constipation, and infections.

6-Cinnamon

Cinnamon contains coumarin, a compound that works as an excellent anticoagulant and can help reduce inflammation. And consuming cinnamon without too much can help reduce inflammation in general, as well as treat pimples, acne and blackheads. Cinnamon can be used to treat coughs, headaches, sore throats and insomnia by adding half a tablespoon to a cup of hot water and pepper powder, according to the “Al-Ghad” website.

7. Hot pepper

Chili peppers contain capsaicin, which helps relieve sore throat. It also helps reduce inflammation and get rid of sore throats.

Chili pepper is also used to treat muscle pain or any general pain in the body.

8 – fenugreek

Fenugreek is one of the home remedies used to get rid of dandruff and body heat, and it has many medicinal properties. Studies show that fenugreek can help with milk production for breastfeeding mothers and treat both diarrhea or constipation.

Fenugreek is consumed by eating and drinking, but to treat dandruff, a tablespoon of fenugreek seeds is soaked in a cup of water overnight, then it is mashed to make a paste that is placed on the scalp and left the paste there for about an hour.

9 – Ice bag

The therapeutic purpose of ice packs is multi-purpose; Whether it is for relieving a headache or a pain in the knee or back, it contributes immediately to pain relief. Ice the knee for 15 to 20 minutes every two to four hours can help relieve knee pain and muscle pain as well. To relieve headaches, apply an ice pack for 15 to 20 minutes each time.

10- Warm compresses

One of the best and most effective remedies for muscle, joint and ear pain is a warm compress. .

Be careful to use warm or hot water to prepare a compress, and absolutely beware of using any boiling water. A towel is soaked in hot water, then squeezed and folded into a square to be placed on the affected area for up to 20 minutes each time.