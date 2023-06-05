In 2022, the traveling comics sequence in “JB on ATVs” surprised viewers with the development of milechi. Although she did not appear on the small screen again, the actress joined the ranks of the YouTube program “La casa de la comedia”, in which she has gradually gained popularity, since she participates in funny skits together to Cucumber, danny rosales and Dayanita.

After the entry of Cucumber to the comic space of ATV and participate in the sequence of “The value of the vegetables”, the actor took his friend milechi to witness the answers to the questions asked by the presenter. She, like her friends, has achieved fame with her stage names and little is known of her roots and surnames.

What is Milechi’s last name and what is his foreign ancestry?

The funny sequences in which the young woman appears with her companions from “the house of comedy” have gone viral on social media, so much so that her followers hope to see her on the small screen very soon. But Milechi has not only impressed with her talent for making people laugh, but has surprised by revealing her foreign ancestry.

Milechi, from Bagua Grande, Amazonas, explained that their last names are Purihuamán Turkoowski, the latter is from a foreign country. In that sense, he said: “my grandfather is russian“, in an interview for Trome.

How did Milechi come to comedy?

The actress came to Lima from a very young age with the dream of studying with the choreographer Michael Solier and becoming a great dancer, but she did not have enough money to pay for the classes. On that occasion, the dance expert offers her lodging in her house until she finds a place to live, but no one gave her a job.

For this reason, Milechi decided to venture into comedy by having his first contact with ‘La chola Anita’ and her husband ‘Sapito’. She then she was introduced to Dayanita, who invited her to participate in a choreography, but the young woman did not accept because she was ashamed. After a few months, she was encouraged and debuted as a dancer with ‘Sapito’, which opened up a new opportunity for her with danny rosales.

