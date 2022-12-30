The traditions to receive the New Year vary enormously in different parts of the world, and some of them may seem quite foreign to those who are not familiar with them.

In Serbia, it is customary to throw old things out the window the New Year to get rid of the past and welcome the future. This can include anything, from furniture to appliances.

In the Philippines, it is tradition hitting metal objectslike pots and pans, at midnight to drive away evil spirits and attract good luck .

It is believed to have originated in Spanish colonial times, when noise was believed to ward off evil spirits.

In Spain, seven waves jump as the New Year enters the sea to bring good luck. This tradition is believed to have originated in Roman times, when the water was believed to have healing and purifying properties.

In some South American countries, such as Argentina, it is customary to eat lentils on New Year to attract prosperity. It is considered to come from the time of Spanish colonization, when lentils were one of the few vegetables available during the winter.

In Poland, it is tradition throw money out the window the New Year to attract prosperity.

Originating in medieval times, when money was believed to symbolize abundance and wealth.

In Scotland, it is customary make faces at midnight the New Year to scare away evil spirits. This tradition is believed to have originated in Celtic times, when evil spirits were believed to be frightened by grimacing.

In some parts of Africa, they often paint your face with flour the New Year to ward off evil spirits.

They consider that the tradition comes from pre-colonial times, when flour was believed to have magical and protective properties.

Although some of these traditions may seem strange at first glance, each one has its own history and cultural significance that makes it unique and special.