When a couple separates from each other, it is mostly family, but the announcement of the founder of Microsoft Corporation, Bill Gates, about his divorce, was a surprise in the business community, because it is one of the richest people in the world.

And Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced, in a joint statement, a decision to end their 27-year marriage, and asked to respect their privacy as they moved into a new life.

According to the “Bloomberg” network, this divorce puts a fortune of 146 billion dollars at stake, because the ex-wife, Melinda, will take a large share of it.

Bill Gates and his wife own a huge fortune that includes real estate, stocks, companies and bodies in the health, climate change and social affairs sectors.

The couple confirmed that they will continue to do the charitable work that they have generously supported, for years, through the “Bill and Melinda Gates” organization, which has previously given more than 50 billion dollars.

The divorce of billionaires was not always smooth, as it happened with Bill and Melinda, as some of them witnessed conflicts and disputes that extended to the corridors of the judiciary, as happened with Bill Gross and his wife Sue.

Sue filed for divorce from her husband in 2016, and a year later came out with a fortune of $1.3 billion.

Reports indicated that the divorce settlement did not like Bill, especially since he lost a California mansion to Sue, estimated at $ 31 million, which prompted him to put dead fish in the ventilation holes of the property, and used sprayers that breathed unpleasant odors.

On the other hand, Sue, who was known for her attachment to the arts, counterfeited a Picasso painting, which the couple owned, to be surprised by Bell later after winning the painting after the divorce, that it was forged, while his ex-wife took the original.

After 26 years of marriage, oil tycoon Harold Hamm ended his marriage to Sue Ann in 2015, and the wife obtained a divorce settlement at the time of about $975 million, after a court battle.

Among the strange divorce stories of the rich, what happened with Jacqueline Mars, the granddaughter of the founder of the “Mars” confectionery company, whose fortune is estimated by the American magazine “Forbes” at 31.3 billion dollars.

Jacqueline got into a court battle with her husband Hank Vogel, who claimed he did not know his wife was wealthy.

Vogel testified in court that he believed Mars was worth $30 million, not $4.6 billion.

technical divorce

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be documenting her divorce from rapper Kanye West on TV, news reports said.

The value of the divorce of the couple, linked for 7 years, is more than 2 billion dollars, according to the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”.

Kardashian, 40, is expected to talk about the divorce on the final season of “E,” which talks about her life.

And the cameras spotted some features of the family problems between Kardashian and West.

One of the sources said that the divorce will be the subject of the last episodes of the program “E”.

The British newspaper reported that the family had signed lucrative deals with two television services, and the two service programs in 2021 are expected to highlight the rift between the popular couple.

West married Kardashian in 2014, after years of dating her, and together they have 4 children, their daughter North (7 years), their son Saint (5 years), their daughter Chicago (3 years), and their child Salem (a year and a half).

A source said the couple’s relationship “is over”, and talks are currently underway about dividing their fortune after living separate lives over the past year.

West spent most of his time on his ranch in Wyoming, which is valued at $14 million.

Suspended divorce

One of the strange divorce stories associated with the rich is Warren Buffett’s relationship with his wife Susan, although they have lived separately since 1977, but the American, whose fortune is estimated at 101 billion dollars, did not divorce her until she died in 2004.