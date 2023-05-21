The Sharjah Private Education Authority announced the results of its qualitative program “Mastery”, which aims to develop and improve the quality of school performance in all its aspects. There are 127 schools in the emirate.

This came during a ceremony organized by the Sharjah Private Education Authority to announce the results and outputs of its qualitative program “Itqan” and to honor the distinguished schools that were able to fulfill the requirements of the program and made tangible progress in their level.

The general results of the study showed that 97% of private schools in the emirate provide acceptable or better education, and 49% of schools provide good or better education, which means that 107 schools in the emirate provide acceptable or better education, and 54 schools provide good or better education.

The results indicate that one school got an “outstanding” level, 9 schools got a “very good” level, 44 schools got a “good” level, 53 schools got an “acceptable” level, and only three schools got a “poor” level, and no school in the emirate got at a “very weak” level.

According to the evaluation, GEMS Millennium Private School – Indian Curriculum is the only one that has an outstanding rating, while the Australian International Private School, GEMS Ambassador, Victoria International, GEMS Cambridge International, Delhi Private, and the French International School George have achieved a “very good” rating. Pompidou, Our Own English High School for Girls, Our Own English High School for Boys, and Sharjah English Private School.

As for the schools that advanced to two levels, they are: “GEMS Millennium Private School”, “Ambassador Private School”, “Australian International Private School”, “Al Kamal American International Private School, Ezra Branch”, “Al Kamal American International Private School, Helwan Branch”, and “Al Kamal American International Private School, Helwan Branch”. The American International Modern Private School, and the Private Torch Branch 1.

The results of “Itqan” showed that Al-Amal School for the Deaf is the most distinguished school for people of determination. As for the schools that received a “very good” evaluation in Arabic for native speakers, they are: “James Cambridge International Private School” and “Victoria International”.